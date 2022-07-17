Oxford United join MK Dons in the race for Crystal Palace man’s signature

Oxford United are looking to sign Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on a temporary basis, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

It is understood that Oxford manager Karl Robinson is trying to hijack Milton Keynes Dons’ move for the 19-year-old.

As per a report from The Sun earlier this month, the Dons were closing in on sealing a season-long loan deal for Rak-Sakyi.

However, Oxford have now decided to join the race for the winger’s signature as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

A product of Palace’s youth academy, Rak-Sakyi made his senior debut for the club in their clash with Chelsea in August 2021.

Following this particular breakthrough, the winger was utilised predominantly at Under-23 level by the Eagles during the remainder of the campaign.

Rak-Sakyi was handed another chance to showcase his talent in the Premier League on the final day of the 2021/22 season as he started in Palace’s meeting with Manchester United.

If Oxford are able to convince Rak-Sakyi to make the move to the Kassam Stadium, he will become the club’s second signing of the current transfer window.

Ciaron Brown joined the U’s on a permanent deal earlier this summer after being released by Cardiff City.

The Verdict

If this report turns out to be correct, it will be interesting to see whether Oxford are able to beat MK Dons in this particular transfer pursuit.

Whereas Rak-Sakyi has only featured on a handful of occasions at senior level, he did show some real signs of promise in the Premier League 2 Division 1 last season.

As well as finding the back of the net on 18 occasions, the winger provided five assists for his team-mates at this level.

By replicating these performance levels in an Oxford shirt next season, Rak-Sakyi could become a key player for the club who will be determined to launch a push for a top-six finish in League One under the guidance of Robinson.