Championship new boys Oxford United look set to beat Barnsley and Derby County to the signing of Ipswich Town man Idris El Mizouni.

That’s according to a report from TWTD, who claim that the U’s are closing in on a permanent deal for the Tunisian midfielder.

The Tractor Boys recently took up the option to extend the 23-year-old’s contract at Portman Road for another year, seemingly so they could cash in on the talented star, who has been flaunting his stuff for Leyton Orient for each of the past two campaigns.

The Tykes and the Rams were also said to be interested in the former Cambridge United loanee, but it looks set to be the League One playoff winners who have won the race for his signature.

Oxford United set to seal Idris El Mizouni deal from Ipswich Town

El Mizouni made his debut for Town back in 2019, but has since found first-team action hard to come by with the East Anglian outfit, having been on five separate loan spells away from the club in the last four years.

Two stints at The Abbey with Cambridge were then followed up by six months with Grimsby Town in the 2020/21 campaign, before the Tunisian made himself something of a second home with Leyton Orient.

Having joined the O’s for a first time in the 22/23 season, El Mizouni played a major part in the side romping to the League Two title under Richie Wellens, as he featured in 41 of his side’s matches that season.

After such a promising spell at Brisbane Road, club and player were reunited for a second season 12 months ago, as he continued to excel after the step-up to League One, with regular dominant displays in the centre of the park.

In total, the enforcer made 89 appearances for Orient, which dwarfs the amount he has actually played for his parent club, where he has only made featured in 26 matches during his time in Suffolk.

Idris El Mizouni club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Ipswich Town 26 2 2 Cambridge United 22 1 2 Grimsby Town 6 0 0 Leyton Orient 89 5 3 As of 5th July 2024

With 1.8 successful tackles per 90 in the previous campaign, El Mizouni ranks within the top 20 players in the division in that regard, while his 1.2 interceptions per 90 also sees him rank highly within the third tier.

Oxford United are rebuilding ahead of EFL Championship return

Des Buckingham has been working nonstop during the summer transfer window to get his Oxford United side prepared for their upcoming Championship season, with El Mizouni set to become the U’s sixth summer signing.

The former Mumbai City man has already brought in a pair of goalkeepers to the club since his side beat Bolton Wanderers 2-0 in the League One playoff final in May, with Jacob Knightbridge and Jamie Cumming joining from West Ham United and Chelsea respectively.

United have also acted to bring Will Vaulks [pictured] to the club from Sheffield Wednesday, as well as Peter Kioso from Rotherham United, as the squad starts to take shape ahead of the season getting underway next month.

Buckingham has also brought in Derby County academy star Louie Sibley earlier this month, with the talented midfielder moving to the Kassam Stadium upon the expiration of his contract with the Rams.