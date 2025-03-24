Oxford United knew they had a gem on their hands when they brought Michal Helik to the club in January, and it is fair to say that the U’s haven’t been disappointed by the powerful Pole.

The former Terrier has settled straight into life at the Kassam Stadium under Gary Rowett, and has become a regular feature in the Yellows’ backline since his arrival from the Yorkshire outfit.

With his colossal frame and excellent reading of the game, the 29-year-old has already proven himself to be a real asset for his side, and a commanding figure in both boxes, having already notched twice in the past two months.

With his contract running out at the John Smith’s Stadium, Town were left with no choice but to cash in on their commanding centre-back at the turn of the year, and must be left ruing not signing him down to a longer deal beforehand.

Michal Helik makes immediate Oxford United impact

Anyone who had seen Helik during his time at Huddersfield or Barnsley would have known exactly how resilient he can be as part of a Championship backline, and Oxford have seen those sort of high-level performances from the get-go.

With the likes of Ciaron Brown, Elliott Moore and Ben Nelson lining up alongside him - either in a back four or back five - Helik has offered a reassuring presence since his arrival in January, as the U’s strive to keep the relegation places at bay.

You only have to look at the underlying numbers to see the Pole’s impact on his new side, with no other player registering more than his 8.67 clearances per 90 minutes of football played, with his ability to read the game and avert the ball from danger proving dividends time and time again.

It will come as no surprise that the gargantuan defender also ranks similarly to his new teammates among the backline in terms of aerial duels won, with 3.42 per 90, equivalent to that of Moore (3.46) and Brown (3.55).

The new arrival was Huddersfield’s top scorer last season with nine league goals to his name, and he has started in the same vein of form since making the Kassam Stadium his home, with a priceless goal against Luton Town back in January contributing to a 3-2 victory over the Hatters.

United have kept the opposition out in four of Helik’s 12 league matches so far, and if that form continues, they should be home and hosed in the battle for Championship survival, with just four points separating them and the bottom four right now.

Michal Helik Oxford United Championship stats (FBRef) Appearances 12 Starts 12 Goals 2 Tackles 11 Interceptions 11 Clearances 104 As of 20/3/25

When the going gets tough, you need leaders on the pitch and gladiators that are going to give their all when they cross the white line. Helik is exactly the sort of character you need in the squad to be trusted to keep things tight, and those leadership qualities will be tested to the maximum over the next few weeks as we reach a crucial point in the season.

Huddersfield Town will have Michal Helik contract regret

While Helik thrives in the division above, Huddersfield will have plenty of regret about failing to tie the Pole down to a longer deal at the John Smith’s Stadium, with his departure having a major impact on their promotion hopes this season.

The Terriers knew that the defender’s contract was up at the end of the season, and basically had their arm forced in January so they could recoup a fee for a player who had served the club so well for two-and-a-half years.

It was something of a shock that the Pole stayed put in Yorkshire in the first place following their relegation to the third tier last season, so it was no surprise that a Championship outfit came in for him when January approached, but that decision would soon prove to cost Town dear.

With momentum building heading into the new year, it looked for all the money that the Terriers would mount an assault on the automatic promotion places, with a 1-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers signalling their intent at the top of the division.

But with Helik out the door and injury issues taking their toll, Town were soon helpless to stopping the opposition flooding forward at will, with the commanding Pole’s notable by his absence in the backline.

Damaging defeats to Bolton, Birmingham and Northampton followed, before reverses at Wigan and Stevenage further dented their lofty ambitions for the season, with Michael Duff’s position in the dugout looking more shaky but the day.

Alas, another defeat at the hands of lowly Bristol Rovers was the final straw for Kevin Nagle and co. earlier this month, with the Terriers too often giving away soft goals, something that was much less frequent with Helik in blue and white.

It is a decision that has cost the Yorkshire side dear in their promotion push this season, while Oxford have benefited massively from adding another sturdy competitor into their defensive unit.

His class has been evident from day one at the Kassam Stadium, and could well be the difference between those two teams playing in the same division next season, whether that be in the second or third tier.