Oxford United boss Gary Rowett has revealed that he expects to see a couple of exits from his squad during the remainder of the January transfer window.

The U's have already omitted three players from the original 25-man squad they submitted to the EFL this term - Kyle Edwards, Malcolm Ebiowei and striker Will Goodwin, who joined League One Wigan Athletic in a loan move initially reported by Football League World.

But the recent additions of Tom Bradshaw, Michal Helik, Alex Matos and Ole Romeny, as well as recalling Stephan Negru from his loan spell at Salford City have subsequently made the size of their squad bigger, and that will mean the need to shed some deadwood from the Kassam Stadium before the February 3 deadline.

Gary Rowett issues Oxford United transfer admission

The U's boss told the Witney Gazette: "I think we’re probably a little bit too heavy in numbers, and maybe we’ll need to let one or two out to go and play regular football, but it’s a tight group in there.

"I think sometimes when it’s a really nice group and a really good club, sometimes players don’t want to go.

"I think they want to stay and fight for their place, which is absolutely fantastic, but of course, we don’t want to work with a squad of 26 or 27 players because it’s hard to retain that happiness.

"We’ve got some really good lads who I think will get opportunities to go and play some football, and that’s going to be down to them.

"We’re certainly a little bit heavy on numbers."

Meanwhile, Rowett also revealed he is still looking to bolster his squad too: "It’s like anything, we’ll probably try and add one more if we can.

"Of course, we’ve got to remember we’ve got Tyler (Goodrham) coming back in as well, so it’ll be nice to have him back and available after the Luton game," Rowett added.

"I certainly felt like missing him for three games would be a huge blow for us, but actually taking four points from the two games has been a really nice start.

"I'm pleased with where the group is now.

"I’m really pleased with their efforts.

"I’ve been pleased they’ve been able to show that they’re good players and a good team, and we’ve got to keep working hard."

Oxford United look on course for Championship survival thanks to form under Gary Rowett

Since Rowett's appointment to the dugout at the Kassam Stadium last month, the U's have not lost a league game since their 4-0 defeat to Leeds United on 21st December.

Oxford United's last six Championship results Opponent Result Cardiff (H) 3-2 W Plymouth (H) 2-0 W Millwall (A) 0-1 W Preston (A) 1-1 D Plymouth (A) 1-1 D Blackburn (H) 1-0 W

In fact, Oxford are currently enjoying a six-game unbeaten run in the Championship, during which they have picked up four wins, including Saturday's 1-0 victory over play-off hopefuls Blackburn Rovers.

As Rowett looks to shape his squad, the newly promoted outfit currently look as though they are capable of remaining in the second tier, and now sit six points clear of the relegation zone, and just three points below the top-half.