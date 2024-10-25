The Kassam Stadium has been a force for good this season, as Oxford United remain unbeaten at home so far.

United fans have always had a difficult relationship with their stadium. The fact that the club don't own their own ground means a lot of the money they could be making from the stadium goes elsewhere. The isolated location of the ground makes it a nightmare to travel to, and not to mention, the obvious missing stand.

However, this season has been a little better. And United fans are experiencing a little more joy at their ground.

Oxford's opening game at home to Norwich

Oxford United started life back in the Championship at 12:30 on a Saturday afternoon in August, when they welcomed a Norwich side who had been in contention for promotion the season before. Going into the 2024/25 season, United were the favourites to get relegated. Surely Norwich would win this one, right?

What followed was 90 minutes of intensity both on the pitch and in the stands from an Oxford United perspective. Mark Harris and Cameron Brannagan scored in a game that will be remembered by Oxford fans for years to come. It's also a game that set the standard for the season. Fans realised that if they backed the team in the same way for the rest of the season, United stand a chance of staying in the Championship.

A point each against both Derby and West Brom

Saturday's game against West Brom was seen as a must-win by Albion fans. The Baggies were without a win in three, and were fully expecting to bounce back against United.

The game did not go to plan for Carlos Corberán's team, as they were unable to control the game and take their chances. And even though West Brom had been 1-0 up for much of the game, United were only a goal away from snatching two precious points off the Baggies.

The fans could sense this. As the game entered stoppage time, there was an energy and a noise about the stadium that seemed to spur the side on. And as Dane Scarlett headed home from a Will Vaulks throw-in, the stadium erupted.

On Tuesday night, then, United faced a Derby County side that have had a similar season to Oxford so far. Both sides are yet to win away from home, and have been relying on their home form to keep them in mid-table. Derby's only loss at home came, ironically, against Norwich at the end of September.

The Rams' away form, mixed with Oxford's home form, meant United had a real opportunity to get more points on the board and keep themselves firmly in the top half of the table.

The game ebbed and flowed, and after Scarlett opened the scoring in the 12th minute for his second goal in two games, United fans urged their side to push on for another. The way the game was being played meant another first half goal for the home side may well have stopped any potential comeback from Derby.

The goal never came and a second half strike from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing earned Derby a valuable point.

The impact of a sell-out Kassam

United have always struggled to fill the Kassam unless a big team comes to town in the FA Cup. However, the Championship seems to be a big enough stage to attract a lot more fans to make the decision to come to home games.

Many who support the U's don't like the ground for various reasons. However, people seem to be putting that to one side for the time being and have managed to make the Kassam somewhat of a fortress so far this season.

Average league attendance at home, according to Transfermarkt 2024/25 11,439 2023/24 9,021 2022/23 8,393 2021/22 8,463 2020/21 (Covid season) 130

The difference in attendance has had a noticeable effect on the atmosphere in the stadium. The extra fans this season have brought the noise, and it is clearly making a difference towards the back end of games.

Speaking to BBC Radio Oxford after the game last night, defender Ben Nelson said: "The crowd have been amazing. When it's added time, or its 1-1 in a game, the crown just pulls you through and that really, really helps.

"On Saturday, for the equaliser (against West Brom), they almost sucked the ball into the net. With their voice from behind the goal, it puts teams off when they're under the cosh. It's been brilliant."

United have also managed to take points off of Burnley this season, another game they were expected to lose. That's not to mention impressive wins against Stoke City and Preston.

United supporters will be looking to continue to make the Kassam a place where teams find it tricky to succeed. United's next home game is against Swansea City, who have only one away win this season, and whilst the Yellow's currently sit three places above them in the league, they will be looking to extend that gap and continue this marvelous home form.

A home stadium that divides so much opinion internally, is a fortress and a place to really embrace amongst this electric Championship start.