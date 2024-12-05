The January transfer window brings the opportunity to invest in areas of the pitch where teams feel quality and depth are limited. For Des Buckingham and Oxford United, midfield reinforcements should be a priority.

Oxford started the season better than most expected, in part due to how competitive they were in the middle of the park. They did not allow bigger teams to dictate play and enforced their style of possession-based football onto their opposition.

In recent months, we've seen this happen less and less as performance levels have dropped off in certain parts of the pitch. That has coincided with a list of injuries to important players in the team, most noticeably Cameron Brannagan.

Oxford United's lack of options in midfield

United made 15 new signings in the summer transfer window, as well as re-signing Jamie Cumming and Kyle Edwards.

The club felt that having strength in depth was the key to competing in the Championship this season. With the intensity and physical demands being a step up from what most players would've experienced before the start of the season, the ability to rotate to allow time for recovery was hugely important.

Injuries to key players have meant Bucking has lost the ability to rotate in the centre of the park. United's midfield options have been Will Vaulks, Josh McEachran, Idris El Mizouni, Ruben Rodrigues, Brannagan, and Louie Sibley.

Brannagan missed over two months with injury and has only come back into the team recently. Sibley has been out for the last month and is not expected to be fit until the new year. That means Oxford, who play a midfield three, have only had four consistently fit midfielders to choose from.

Given the amount of minutes that have been asked of these players, performances have dropped off in the midfield. Vaulks and McEachran, who alternate as the single pivot in midfield, have looked slow and tired in recent months.

Rodrigues is the midfielder in the side with the most attacking flair and the ability to thread the intricate passes that create chances for the forwards. He is the player who links defense to attack. We have seen little of this from him recently, which is down to United not having as much control in games.

The lack of options from the bench means these players are playing more minutes and for Rodrigues and McEachran, at a higher level than they're used to.

Tyler Goodrham, who has been 'Mr Consistent' for the club in the last two seasons, is more than capable of playing in midfield, some would argue he is more effective playing in a more central area, but due to injuries to wingers Matt Phillips, Siriki Dembélé, Przemysław Płacheta, and Kyle Edwards, the youngster has been used as a wide player mostly.

Oxford slipping into a relegation battle

Oxford fans always expected that the club would be in and around the relegation zone for most of, if not all, of the season. So, when they found themselves 11th in the table after 10 games, expectations started to change.

People began to wonder how high United could finish. This fantastic start has led to a change in expectations of the team. In the last two months, however, performances and results haven't kept to the unrealistic standards set by some. Oxford have started to become a victim of their early season success.

The Yellows have been drifting down the league table, however, and now sit just three points above the drop zone.

January is vital for survival

The impressive start to the season has shown what this side is capable of and investment in the midfield could be the difference in whether United can improve their recent form to avoid relegation.

United have welcomed back Phillips and Placheta in the last week, and are hoping to see Dembélé come back around the end of the year. If those players can stay fit, then United will be targeting the central midfield role as the area most in need of investment.

The ability to rotate the midfield is a vital one. Vaulks and McEachran are fantastic midfielders on the ball, they can dictate games with their passing. Neither are particularly quick, and we have seen too many occasions where the pace and power of opposition attackers has made it too easy to get at the Oxford back line.

Buckingham has lacked the numbers to properly rotate in midfield in recent months but signing reinforcements in January would allow him to rest players when necessary as well as providing healthy competition for places and perhaps adding a bit more bite in the middle of the park.

Oxford United December fixtures 07/12 Plymouth vs Oxford 11/12 Queens Park Rangers vs Oxford 14/12 Oxford vs Sheffield Wednesday 21/12 Leeds United vs Oxford 26/12 Oxford vs Cardiff 29/12 Oxford vs Plymouth

The next two months will make or break United's season. Four out of their six games in December are against teams below them, a huge opportunity to pick up big points and see themselves put some distance between themselves and the other teams fighting to stay in the Championship.

If they can continue that momentum with some big investment in January, Oxford could see themselves beat the odds and survive their first season back in the Championship.