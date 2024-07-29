Highlights Oxford United keen on Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei's loan move.

Ebiowei struggled in Palace but can shine with Championship opportunity at Oxford.

20-year-old forward could bring pace and attacking threat to bolster Oxford's squad.

Oxford United are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei on loan.

That is according to journalist Alan Nixon, who states that the newly promoted side are keen on adding the winger to their ranks, with Ebiowei struggling to force into the first team at the Premier League club and a loan move looking likely.

Oxford are preparing for their Championship campaign after achieving unexpected promotion to the second tier last season.

Des Buckingham came in midway through last season and after a rocky start, he was able to guide the U’s past Bolton Wanderers in the play-off final and therefore secure their place in the Championship.

As expected, it has been a busy summer for Oxford, as Buckingham looks to put together a squad that is capable of competing in the second tier.

The Yellows have already brought in nine new players over the course of this transfer window, and they don’t look like they're going to stop there, with Ebiowei the latest name to emerge on their radar.

Oxford United are interested in Malcolm Ebiowei

According to Nixon, Oxford are interested in signing Ebiowei on loan from Crystal Palace for the 2024/25 season.

The report states that Palace still have faith in the winger despite his struggles to make much of an impact for their senior side since his arrival at Selhurst Park.

The 20-year-old joined the Premier League side on a free transfer in 2022 after leaving Derby County.

Since joining Palace, Ebiowei has played just five times for the club, with three appearances coming in the Premier League and two coming in the EFL Cup.

During his time at Selhurst Park, the attacker has also had two loan spells away from the club, his first being at Hull City and his second coming at RWD Molenbeek.

Malcolm Ebiowei’s Championship stats

Ebiowei started his career in Arsenal’s academy before he moved to West Ham United and then Derby.

The forward really impressed in the Rams’ academy, as he scored seven goals in seven under-18 Premier League games.

Then, as Derby had financial issues and lost several key players, Ebiowei was given a chance in the first team.

Malcolm Ebiowei's Championship stats Apps 28 Goals 1 Assists 2 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on July 29th)

In the 2021/22 season, the 20-year-old played 16 times in the Championship, scoring once and recording two assists.

Those performances earned him his move to Palace, but in the 2022/23 campaign, Ebiowei was given the chance to add to his Championship record as he joined Hull on loan.

However, it was a loan period that didn’t go too well, as while Ebiowei played 12 times for the Tigers, he wasn’t a regular in the team, and he failed to score a goal or record an assist.

Ebiowei could be a good addition for Oxford United

It is clear that Ebiowei needs to leave Palace this summer if he wants to play regular first-team football.

The 20-year-old has really struggled since joining the Premier League side and he needs to find a club where they allow him to showcase his ability.

Oxford United could be the perfect destination, as the club will not have big demands on them this season, and given their lack of Championship depth, Ebiowei could come in and excel.

The forward would bring pace and an attacking threat the club doesn’t have now, and as long as he is guaranteed football, it could be a good move for the player.