Oxford United eyeing swoop for Everton talent

Everton’s young forward Tom Cannon could find himself heading out on loan from Goodison Park before the end of the window, with Oxford United reportedly keen.

The Toffees have brought some fine young players through over the years and will hope for the same with Cannon, who has been on their books from a young age.

A local lad, fans would obviously like to see him succeed at Everton too but he is at the stage of his career where he needs regular game time, and that might not be coming this season under Frank Lampard.

A loan away could do him good, then, and according to Alan Nixon that could materialise before the end of the transfer window later this week with Oxford United reportedly keen.

The Yellows have had a mixed bag start to their season and sit 17th, so perhaps adding extra fire-power will help them climb the table.

The Verdict

Oxford once again have ambitions of winning promotion this season so we’ll have to see what moves they make before the deadline to try and aid their cause.

The Yellows have some good players and Cannon would add to that with him looking ready for a splash into EFL football at an ambitious club.