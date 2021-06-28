Oxford United eye 24-year-old as Rob Atkinson to Bristol City rumours refuse to go away

Oxford United could be lining up a replacement for Rob Atkinson as they target a move for Jason Kerr, according to The Scottish Sun (live transfer blog, 27/06/21, 8.52am).

The 24-year-old is attracting plenty of interest this summer with Wigan Athletic also said to be keen on a move for St Johnstone star.

For Kerr it’s been quite a season after the club captain led the Scottish side to a domestic cup double after winning both the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup last term.

While the Latics are said to be leading the race for his signature, it suggests that Oxford could be planning for a busy summer in the transfer market.

One of Karl Robinson’s players is attracting plenty of attention with Atkinson said to be firmly on the radar of Bristol City.

Reports from Bristol Live have suggested that the Robins have had an offer in excess of £1,4million rejected for the central defender, with Oxford reportedly valuing the player at closer to £1.6million.

While it remains to be seen what the future holds for Atkinson this summer, it certainly seems that Robinson is looking at alternative arrangements as he prepares his side for the new season with a push for promotion the sole objective.

The verdict

Things are heating up nicely around Oxford United.

The summer transfer window is often filled with a domino-style effect in potential transfer deals and that’s exactly what could be happening here.

It’s no surprise that Rob Atkinson is attracting interest from a club like Bristol City and it appears that Karl Robinson’s side are starting to put plans in place for him to move on.

Jason Kerr would be a really smart addition if they can pull it off and so it’ll be interesting to see how this one plays out.