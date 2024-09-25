This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Oxford United boss Des Buckingham has reportedly emerged as a target for Cardiff City, who are on the search for their 12th permanent manager in 14 years after parting ways with Erol Bulut on Sunday morning.

Bulut was rewarded with a two-year contract over the summer after guiding the Bluebirds to a respectable 12th-placed finish in his first season in charge of the club, preceding what supporters had deemed at the time to be a wholly exciting and productive summer transfer window.

But despite recruiting the likes of Anwar El Ghazi, Callum Chambers, Chris Willock and Alex Robertson, Cardiff have struggled miserably so far in the 2024/25 Championship campaign and already find themselves staring down the barrel of relegation after losing five of their opening six matches.

Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to Leeds United brought an end to Bulut's reign and he was handed his marching orders less than 24 hours later by trigger-happy owner Vincent Tan.

According to a report from Football Insider, Buckingham is being considered by the Bluebirds in their search for a replacement.

The 39-year-old is believed to be popular at the Cardiff City Stadium for his progressive and attractive style of football, although the report adds there is plenty of competition for the services of the U's boss.

Des Buckingham's Oxford United reign has so far been a success

It should come as no real surprise to see Buckingham attracting interest, as he has been an undoubted success with Oxford after taking the job last November.

The former Mumbai City and Wellington Phoenix boss guided the U's back to the second-tier last term following a long hiatus, with now-Portsmouth winger Josh Murphy scoring both goals in their League One play-off final victory over Bolton Wanderers.

Buckingham, who deploys an exciting and expansive approach, undertook strong activity over the summer months by making eye-catching additions in Siriki Dembele, Malcolm Ebiowei, Idris El Mizouni and Hidde ter Avest.

Oxford had been widely tipped to battle against relegation this season but have instead embarked upon a successful start to life back in the Championship, winning three of their first six affairs.

At the time of writing, Buckingham has taken Oxford to within two points of the top-six and they rank joint-fourth in the Championship for goals per match, with only Burnley, Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers currently bettering their average return of 1.7.

Keeping hold of Buckingham will be a crucial port of call for Oxford, especially for their first season back in the Championship.

He has cultivated a winning mentality into a young, exciting core of group of players who put teams on the back-foot and thrive in an attacking style of play, and you can see why rivals are beginning to take note.

Des Buckingham, Oxford United verdict offered amid Cardiff City claim

Football League World's resident U's fan pundit Andrew Taylor believes that Oxford may be at risk of losing Buckingham if more competitive suitors come calling, although Cardiff's reported interest should not provide too much worry for the time being due to their early-season struggles.

"I said that the only reason he would be poached is if Oxford were doing well, and we've started the season really well," Andrew explained to Football League World.

"So he's certainly going to be on other team's radars, but will he go to Cardiff City who are bottom of the league and really struggling, conceding a lot of goals? It's unlikely, I can't see him leaving and he's Oxford born and bred.

EFL Championship bottom-six standings, as of September 25 Position Team GD Pts 19th Coventry City -2 5 20th Plymouth Argyle -5 5 21st Preston North End -6 5 22nd Sheffield Wednesday -6 4 23rd Portsmouth -6 3 24th Cardiff City -12 1

"It would likely take a very good offer to tempt him away from Oxford, but his stock will be very high at the current time.

"I would be worried if a more lucrative job came up with a team in the top-ten pushing for the play-offs, but at the moment I'm not too concerned about Cardiff's interest.

"I can't see him leaving for Cardiff."