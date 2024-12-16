Oxford United are expecting to have a replacement for head coach Des Buckingham in time for Saturday's daunting trip to promotion hopefuls Leeds United.

That's according to a recent report from the Oxford Mail, where the U's seeming swiftness has been revealed less than 24 hours after the contentious decision to part ways with the 39-year-old was made.

Buckingham, a boyhood U’s supporter who previously represented the club at youth level before committing to a career on the sidelines, returned to Oxfordshire from Mumbai City in November 2023 and proved a near-instant success. Come the end of the season, Buckingham had ended Oxford’s quarter-century absence from the Championship by guiding them to promotion through the League One play-offs, where they defeated Bolton Wanderers at Wembley in May.

Oxford embarked on a strong start to life back in the Championship but swiftly fell away under Buckingham, who was ultimately handed his marching orders following a 15-match unbeaten run, which was stretched by their chastening 3-1 home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday over the weekend.

Des Buckingham's record for Oxford United Matches W D L Win percentage % 59 20 16 23 33.9%

A relegation battle for the remainder of the campaign likely awaits Oxford, who find themselves 20th in the division and are just one point above 22nd-placed Portsmouth. In spite of their struggles, Buckingham's sacking has been met with intense scrutiny from both club and neutral supporters, with plenty of pressure sure to be upon his successor.

Oxford United should have Des Buckingham replacement for Leeds United match

The report claims that Oxford will announce their new boss in time for Saturday's visit to Elland Road. It's not yet clear who Oxford are intending to replace Buckingham with, although there are a number of managers currently on the market that could provide strong options.

It's said that an out-of-work manager would be the most probable candidate given Oxford's intention of having a replacement in situ for Saturday's showdown, meaning the likes of Steven Schumacher, Tony Mowbray, Ryan Lowe and Mark Robins could all potentially come under consideration - although no names have been reputably linked to the vacancy just yet.

Related 3 managers Oxford United should consider after shock Des Buckingham news FLW looks at three managers who should be under consideration by Oxford United following Des Buckingham's shock exit

The report adds that the decision to sack Buckingham, who is due a "significant compensation package" after being dismissed just over 12 months into a three-year deal, was not a reactive one taken in the wake of the defeat to the Owls.

Oxford United have big pressure to get it right with Des Buckingham replacement

The criticism which Oxford have been subjected to naturally creates a degree of pressure and a demand for them to get it right with a replacement for Buckingham, who many have argued was harshly sacked by the Championship strugglers.

He delivered real success last season and U's supporters were collectively behind him, with his attacking brand of football having also earned plaudits.

As such, fans may fear they won't be able to source a replacement more convincing than Buckingham, but his achievements with the club mean there's going to be instant pressure on whoever that is.

Oxford themselves will certainly be feeling that, and while a swift appointment is often the way to go instead of dragging out the process for weeks on end, they must ensure it's one which isn't rushed and perhaps vindicates the decision to move Buckingham on, too.