Des Buckingham has taken to social media to thank the Oxford United board and fans for their support following his departure from the Kassam Stadium.

Posting on X, he also revealed that he respected the U's board's decision to relieve him of his duties, having struggled to get points on the board in recent times.

He leaves the club in 20th place, which is not the worst position on paper, but he will be disappointed with the fact his team were unable to pick up more wins in the past couple of months.

The now former Oxford boss will also be frustrated to have bowed out after a 3-1 home defeat against Sheffield Wednesday, which was a seventh defeat in the last nine games.

Championship table (20th-24th) Team P GD Pts 20 Oxford United 20 -12 18 21 Cardiff City 20 -13 18 22 Portsmouth 19 -13 17 23 Plymouth Argyle 20 -23 17 24 Hull City 21 -11 16

Their only win since mid-September came at home against Hull City, who were struggling massively under Tim Walter at the time.

Other than that, it's been a fairly poor period for the U's, who are yet to win away in the league this season and need to improve their form if they are to stay in the Championship beyond the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

They may not have the strongest team on paper, but they were in better form earlier in the season, and will be keen to perform how they did during the early stages of 2024/25.

Whether they can get themselves back on track under Buckingham's successor remains to be seen though.

Des Buckingham's message after Oxford United departure

Buckingham would have felt upset about the fact he has been dismissed, but that didn't prevent him from posting a classy message on X.

He posted: "Managing my boyhood club was always a dream of mine and as such, I want to thank the board for giving me an opportunity that was so close to my heart.

"Last season's promotion created memories that myself, my family and no doubt the fans will never forget.

"I was brought into the club to try to get it to the Championship and hopefully I've left it in a better place than when I arrived.

"I would have loved the opportunity to achieve this season's objective of staying up, but I respect the club's decision to part ways and go in a different direction.

"I would like to thank the players and staff for their dedication and commitment during my time. They're both a credit to themselves and this football club.

"I'm immensely proud of what we were able to achieve in such a short period of time.

"Finally, I'd like to thank the fans for their support of both myself and the players, which was vital in getting us into the Championship for the first time in 25 years.

"I'll always be one of you. Yellows."

Oxford United fans will appreciate Des Buckingham's classy message

Oxford fans, despite poor recent results, will be sad that Buckingham has left.

He didn't always have it easy at the Kassam Stadium, even last season, but the U's were able to bounce back during the latter stages of the 2023/24 campaign and book themselves a place in the play-offs.

Enjoying some excellent moments under Buckingham, the team will surely be upset to see him go too.

Whether this was the right call to sack him or not remains to be seen, but it's a risky decision.

Buckingham was loved at the Kassam Stadium and would have been given more time by fans to get things right, but they must now move on to his successor - whoever that may end up being.