Oxford United boss Des Buckingham has assured supporters he intends on remaining with the club for the time being, with Championship rivals Cardiff City reportedly expressing an interest amid the recent sacking of Erol Bulut.

The former Mumbai City and Wellington Phoenix coach guided the U's back to the Championship in the 2023/24 campaign following a quarter-of-a-century hiatus, gaining promotion at the expense of Bolton Wanderers in May's League One play-off final.

Oxford since embarked upon an extremely positive start to life back in the second-tier of English football under Buckingham's leadership.

Following three victories from their opening six encounters, Oxford reside in ninth place and have already somewhat allayed fears over an immediate return to League One, although their trajectory has seen Buckingham earn admiration elsewhere.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Buckingham's exciting and attack-minded brand of football has impressed the hierarchy at Cardiff, who are now looking to make their 12th permanent managerial appointment in just 14 years after dismissing Bulut over the weekend.

Speaking to supporters on BBC Radio Oxford’s 'The Dub' podcast, Buckingham was quizzed on whether he would still remain as manager of the U's come the end of the season.

Buckingham, who admitted of interest from other clubs following Oxford's promotion to the Championship has insisted that his immediate future lies at the Kassam Stadium, although the unpredictable nature of football means that there can be no guarantees for the long term.

"I don’t think that’s sometimes in my hands [whether Buckingham will stay the season at Oxford]. I think I’m sitting just under the top third of managers still in their jobs when I was appointed last November, which shows how volatile this career path can be," he said, via the Oxford Mail.

"What I will say is that certainly since Wembley, I’ve had the opportunity where other people were interested. They’re not of interest to me.

"I can never say never, it’s not the reality of the world we work.

"As long as you continually feel we’re going in the right direction that we set out to, and you continually feel that you’re wanted, and as long as we keep doing well in the first team space, then as long as I’m happy, I’m in a good space.

"That’s probably the best answer I can give to you without anything ever coming back to haunt me.

"I’m very happy with what I’m doing, I’m leading my local club, there’s been a chance to seek other things, which I’m certainly not interested in right now, and it’s making sure as long as you’re wanted and you’re enjoying your job, I’m happy.

EFL Championship standings, as of September 25 Position Team P GD Pts 6th Leeds United 6 +5 11 7th Swansea City 6 +3 10 8th Watford 6 +1 10 9th Oxford United 6 +2 9 10th Derby County 6 +1 9

"I want to coach at the highest level I can. I don’t know where that is right now, and I’m in no rush to do that.

"The fact this is now the highest level I have coached at, and the fact I’m doing that at my hometown club means a lot to me. If I can do that with my hometown club, I will continually try and do as much as I can to have as much success at this club as I can.

"I’ve never been one to look further forward than where I currently am. If you do that, you lose sight of what’s in front of your face.

"The one thing that’s got me here has been really concentrating on the job that I’m in, and trying to do the best job I can. That’s then opened up other opportunities to do something else, whether it was progressing within the CFG [City Football Group] or potential other moves, and you have to make a decision if you think it’s the right time, the right feel, whether you’re ready for it, and whether it’s the right thing to pursue.

"I want to coach at the highest level. That is what I’m doing right now. I’ve no plan, and if you said to me a club, would that be of interest, I honestly couldn’t answer you."

Oxford United must retain Des Buckingham for as long as possible

Given Buckingham's status as a progressive, attack-oriented young manager who has shown himself to be capable of working with and cultivating young talent, it does feel inevitable that he will depart Oxfordshire for bigger things at some stage.

Related "If a more lucrative job came up" - Oxford United, Des Buckingham concerns issued amid Cardiff City links FLW's Oxford United fan pundit has played down a potential switch to Cardiff City for Des Buckingham, who has been linked with the Bluebirds vacancy

He has his whole career ahead of him and there will doubtless be attractive propositions on the horizon, as he encapsulates many of the managerial traits that key decision-makers at the very highest level look for.

Oxford, then, will surely need to have a tangible succession plan in place for when that day comes. However, they should also be intent on retaining his services for as long as possible.

The only way is up for the U's, who have a clear playing philosophy in place and a fairly youthful, high-value core squad group.

It all bodes well, and their start to the new season is indicative of the club's upwards trajectory.

With that said, it would surely be a reasonable outcome if Buckingham could at least stabilise the club in the Championship and solidify them enough for further growth before departing, and supporters will be more than happy to hear that he plans on staying put for the time being.