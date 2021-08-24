Oxford United dealt player blow

Oxford United winger Gavin Whyte has been called up for international duty by Northern Ireland and as a result is set to miss two games for the club, as per a recent report by the Oxford Mail.

The 25-year-old attacker made his return to Oxford this summer on loan from Cardiff City and will be looking to make as strong an impact as he did during his first stint at the Kassam Stadium.

However the Belfast born player is set to miss his club side’s next few games after being called up by his country for their World Cup qualifying matches against Lithuania and Switzerland, in addition to a friendly against Estonia.

This means that Whyte will be absent for Oxford’s Papa John’s Trophy clash with Cambridge United and the Sky Bet League One game against AFC Wimbledon in September.

The winger has made four appearances for the U’s so far this season and previously played 47 games for the club over the course of one season before making the move to Cardiff in the summer of 2019.

The Verdict

Whyte certainly has a lot to offer in what is his second spell with Oxford and he will be hoping to make as much of a lasting impact with the U’s as he did the first time he was with the club.

He was given regular football during his time at Hull City last season and showed glimpses of why Cardiff shelled out to bring him to South Wales two years ago.

The fact that he is still getting called up to play internationally shows that Northern Ireland still have great faith in his ability to perform at the top level.

Oxford will be hoping that the player can start racking up the types of numbers for goals and assists that saw them make a big profit on him last time over the coming season.