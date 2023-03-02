Oxford United crave an exciting new era and here is why Sunderland figure represents exactly that: Opinion

Graeme Murty is a surprising name to some on Oxford United‘s shortlist to replace Karl Robinson as manager, as per The Northern Echo.

Murty does not have a huge reputation or track record in EFL management, but that should not work against him in looking to take on his first senior role as the main figure in an English football dugout.

It is no surprise to see the Yellows considering a left-field appointment looking at how creative they have been when it comes to player recruitment in recent seasons.

There does not need to be such a disconnect in terms of some of the criteria that clubs search for in manager recruitment compared to players.

Managers can be assets too, and the Yellows may be looking to bring someone in at the start of their managerial pathway who could go on to earn them a fee from a club at a higher level in the future.

Murty, 48, is a very experienced coach and time working with players of the current generation should be valued more, in terms of this job at Oxford, than a reliable track record in the EFL.

Realistically, the Yellows should only need three wins from their remaining 12 games, maybe a little less or a little more, to maintain their third tier status next season, therefore it should not be seen as a risk to hire an inexperienced manager.

After nearly five years with the same manager, Oxford reached the end of a cycle with Karl Robinson and will be hoping a new manager can breathe life into the squad and a frustrated supporter base.

Murty has experience of managing high profile situations and the squad being young in areas will suit his background.

Murty was trusted with the top job at Rangers, granted it was only on a short term basis but nevertheless it shows how well respected and thought of he was there.

Oxford is a very different challenge to that in so many ways, but having spent a large portion of his playing career not too far down the road at Reading, Murty will have gained an understanding for the area.

As suggested above, it will not take a lot for Murty to pick up the required points to keep Oxford in the division and send the supporters into the summer break feeling optimistic about starting afresh next term, and given the other unconvincing names linked with the job, it is time to be brave and hand Murty the opportunity to show what he has got.