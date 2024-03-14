Highlights Oxford United's fortunes have dropped significantly under Des Buckingham after a strong start this season.

The recent 5-0 defeat to Bolton has raised concerns about Buckingham's performance as head coach.

With the team now in danger of missing out on the play-offs, Buckingham must improve results quickly to secure his future.

It has been a turbulent season for Oxford United in League One.

After narrowly avoiding relegation to League Two last season, the U's rebuilt their squad in the summer with a host of impressive signings, including the likes of Josh McEachran, Ruben Rodrigues and Mark Harris.

Oxford made a strong start to the campaign, but they suffered a huge blow when head coach Liam Manning departed for Bristol City in November.

Highly-rated coach Des Buckingham made the move from Mumbai City to replace Manning, but the 39-year-old has found it tough at the Kassam Stadium so far.

The U's sat second in the table at the time of Manning's departure, but after a significant decline in form under Buckingham, they are now eighth, one point from the play-off places.

League One Table (As it stands March 14th) Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth 38 30 80 2 Derby County 38 34 75 3 Bolton Wanderers 38 29 74 4 Peterborough United 37 29 71 5 Barnsley 37 22 70 6 Stevenage 37 12 61 7 Blackpool 38 16 60 8 Oxford United 38 8 60

Oxford suffer heavy Bolton defeat

Oxford's promotion hopes suffered a further blow as they were beaten 5-0 by Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night, and Buckingham admitted post-match that he was surprised by his side's performance.

"It’s certainly not something I saw or felt coming. We’ve turned up on an evening where Bolton have played extremely well and we’ve played very poorly," Buckingham told the Oxford Mail.

"When you come to teams like this, and they start the game that way, we need to at least match that, and we’ve not done that.

"We’ll get to the bottom of it for sure. It’s not one where I want jump to things right now.

"We’ll take the emotions out of things because the scoreline is not a true representation of who we are and what we are.

"We’ll make sure we delve very deep into it, to make sure it doesn’t happen again, and that we get ourselves well for Saturday."

Buckingham's job is unlikely to be under any immediate threat, particularly with the U's still very much in play-off contention, but his long-term future at the club looks uncertain.

Des Buckingham must turn Oxford United's fortunes around quickly

While Oxford supporters were incredibly disappointed by Manning's exit, Buckingham was seen as an exciting appointment after the excellent work he did at Mumbai City, as well as his strong spells coaching New Zealand's youth teams.

Buckingham spent time in the U's academy as a youngster, and although a playing career did not materialise, he remained at the Kassam Stadium as a coach, progressing through the ranks to work with the first team under Chris Wilder.

His previous connections with the club made him a popular choice among the fan base, but that good will is dissipating after an underwhelming start to his tenure.

Buckingham has won just eight of his 26 games in charge so far, drawing seven and losing 11, and at this point, it would be a surprise if his side were to make the top six.

Stevenage's defeat at Peterborough United on Wednesday night ensures that Oxford remain within touching distance of the play-off places, but Steve Evans' men have a game in hand, and sides such as Blackpool and Lincoln City are also looking dangerous.

Related Coventry City should explore Oxford United deal again for potential Callum O'Hare 2.0: View Callum O'Hare could be on his way out in the summer, so Coventry should look at Oxford United for a replacement.

Buckingham inherited a talented squad from Manning, and he has been backed by the U's hierarchy, with six new players arriving at the club during his reign, as well as winger Kyle Edwards completing a permanent move after spending the first half of the season on loan from Ipswich Town.

Oxford United signings under Des Buckingham Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joe Bennett Free agent Permanent Will Goodwin Cheltenham Town Permanent Owen Dale Blackpool Permanent Tyler Burey Odense Boldklub Loan Jamie Cumming Chelsea Loan Jay Matete Sunderland Loan

It could be argued that Oxford were overperforming in the early stages of the season under Manning, but they do have one of the best squads in the division, and there is little excuse for the inconsistency under Buckingham.

The comprehensive defeat to Bolton in midweek was alarming, and the fact the U's drew 0-0 with the Trotters in November underlines how much they have regressed in recent months.

Karl Robinson remained in charge at the Kassam Stadium for almost five years, despite numerous failed promotion attempts, so the Oxford board are known to be patient.

But with the U's in danger of missing out on the play-off places, Buckingham needs to pick up results soon or his position could come under scrutiny in the summer.