Oxford United have confirmed that manager Des Buckingham has left the club just four months into their Championship return.

Buckingham, who was born in the city and played for the U's as a youth player, was headhunted from Mumbai City in 2023, and he managed in his first season at the Kassam Stadium to guide Oxford into the second tier of English football via the League One play-off final at Wembley back in May against Bolton Wanderers.

However, after a positive start to Championship life, United have lost seven of their last nine league encounters, and Saturday's 3-1 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday has proved to be Buckingham's last in the dugout.

The Telegraph's John Percy has revealed that the Oxford board have sacked Buckingham, and the search is now underway for his successor.

