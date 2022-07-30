Oxford United complete deal for player who left Coventry this summer

Oxford United have completed the signing of winger Jodi Jones following his departure from Coventry City earlier this summer, the League One club have confirmed.

Jones first joined Coventry on loan in March 2016, making his move to the Sky Blues permanent later that year.

In total, the winger 97 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring eight goals, in a spell that was blighted by injury.

With his contract at Coventry expiring at the end of last season, Jones departed the Championship outfit, but has now found himself a new club in the third-tier.

What was the score the last time Coventry played at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 The Emirates Stadium? 5-0 L 4-0 L 3-0 L 2-0 L

It has been announced that the 24-year-old has joined Oxford on a permanent basis, after spending the summer training with Karl Robinson’s side.

The winger has put pen to paper on an initial one-year contract at the Kassam Stadium, with the club holding the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

Jones has become Oxford’s sixth signing of the summer transfer window, following Ciaron Brown, Josh Murphy, Yanic Wildschut, Stuart Findlay and Edward McGinty in making the move to the club.

The Verdict

This does feel like a rather smart piece of business for Oxford to have completed here.

The departure of Anthony Forde left the U’s needing an extra wide option on the right, something they have now got in the form of Jones, who can provide plenty of quality in that position.

While his injury record may be a concern, the fact he is joining on a free transfer, with a short-term deal with the option to extend, makes this something of a low risk deal for the club.

As a result, this looks to be a good move for both parties, given it will give Jones another opportunity to show just what he can do as well, providing he is able to stay fit at the Kassam Stadium.