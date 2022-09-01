Oxford United closing in on sealing permanent deal for Lazio man

Oxford United are closing in on sealing a permanent deal for Lazio man Djavan Anderson, according to The Telegraph (01/09, 3:01pm).

It is understood that the U’s have reached an agreement with the Serie A outfit ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline.

The 27-year-old is set to join Oxford for an undisclosed fee.

Karl Robinson has already managed to bolster his squad this summer by securing the services of eight players.

Josh Murphy, Ciaron Brown, Jodi Jones, Stuart Findlay, Yanic Wildschut and Ed McGinty have all joined Oxford on permanent deals.

Meanwhile, Lewis Bate and Kyle Joseph were signed on loan by the U’s earlier this year from Leeds United and Kyle Joseph.

Lazio opted to sanction two temporary moves for Anderson last season.

After spending the first half of the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Cosenza, Anderson joined PEC Zwolle earlier this year.

During his time in the Netherlands, Anderson made 14 appearances for PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie.

Since returning to Lazio, the former AZ Alkmaar man has failed to force his way into the club’s starting eleven.

Anderson was an unused substitute during Lazio’s 1-1 draw with Sampdoria last night.

Think you’re a Oxford United expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 In what year were Oxford United formed? 1887 1890 1893 1896

The Verdict

If this report turns out to be correct, it will be interesting to see whether Anderson will be able to make a positive start to life at the Kassam Stadium.

Anderson will add a great deal of versatility to Oxford’s squad as he is capable of playing as a right-back, a midfielder and as a centre-back.

Although it may take Anderson some time to adapt to League One due to the fact that he has never made an appearance in this division, he could potentially go on to thrive under the guidance of Robinson.

Providing that this particular deal is completed in the coming hours, Anderson could make his debut for Oxford when they face Burton Albion in the third-tier on Saturday.