Oxford United are set to sign former Wales international forward Tom Bradshaw from Millwall.

The move will see Gary Rowett link up with the veteran forward, who he previously worked with at The Den. Bradshaw has been with the Lions since 2019, after making his initial loan move permanent from Barnsley.

The U's are looking to add some proven Championship experience to their ranks, which will see the 32-year-old make the switch to the Kassam Stadium.

The news was broken by journalist Daniel Marsh via X, as he has reported that the former Wrexham target is now headed for another Championship club.

Oxford set to land Millwall striker Tom Bradshaw

When looking for experience in the Championship, it's hard to find better than Bradshaw. The Welshman has been a firm fixture in the Millwall side for the past 5 seasons, which has seen him rack up over 200 appearances for the Lions, scoring 45 goals.

Most of his goals came in the 2022-23 season, where he netted an impressive 16 goals in 41 appearances. Despite the goals drying up as of late, working under Rowett again will be a tempting prospect for the ex-international.

Tom Bradshaw - Millwall all-time stats (Transfermarkt) Apps Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes 210 45 12 9 0 11,681

It looks likely that the reunion will happen, as Marsh has stated that an undisclosed fee has been agreed between the two clubs, and a deal looks imminent. After plenty of success at The Den, it's time for a new chapter in Bradshaw's impressive career.

The U's look to strengthen their frontline, as Mark Harris has been unable to continue the electric form he started the season with whilst Will Goodwin has already left the club on loan to join Wigan Athletic.

Tom Bradshaw deal is a smart one for Oxford United

Apart from a poor defeat at Exeter City in the FA Cup, Rowett has been a revelation at the Kassam Stadium, delivering crucial results which have steered the Championship newcomers away from the relegation zone.

Having worked together with Bradshaw at Millwall, the U's boss will know what he's getting with the addition of the attacker - a reliable source of goals for many years, someone who knows how to find the net consistently at this level could be key to Oxford's progression.

Whilst Bradshaw has failed to be a consistent scorer in recent years, that instinct in front of goal is something that strikers don't just simply lose. Having played his best football under Rowett, the 32-year-old will be hopeful that he can rekindle some of that form for his soon-to-be employers.

It's a move that works well for all parties on paper. Oxford get a new, experienced striker, Millwall get a fee for a player that isn't playing consistently, and Bradshaw can get game time at the Kassam.