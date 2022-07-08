Oxford United close to finalising deal for 26-year-old defender

Oxford United are close to finalising a deal for Philadelphia Union defender Stuart Findlay, according to journalist Tom Bogert.

Findlay has been limited to just two appearances in the MLS this season due to the presence of Jack Elliott and Jakob Glesnes.

Signed by the Union last year, the defender is now seemingly set to return to English football.

Findlay previously had a spell at Newcastle United where he played one game for their senior side.

After joining Kilmarnock on a permanent basis in 2018, the defender went on to feature regularly for the club over the next three seasons.

During his time with the Scottish outfit, Findlay played 144 games for the club in all competitions.

If the 26-year-old does seal a move to Oxford in the coming days, he will become their second signing of the summer transfer window.

The U’s bolstered their defensive options last month by securing the services of Ciaron Brown on a permanent deal.

Set to face Derby County on July 30th, Oxford will be determined to secure a positive result at Pride Park.

Having missed out on a play-off place last season, Karl Robinson’s side will be aiming to launch a push for a top-six finish in the new term.

The Verdict

When you consider that Oxford will not be able to call upon the services of Luke McNally next season following the centre-back’s move to Burnley, they do need to strengthen in this particular position.

Keeping this in mind, a move for Findlay could potentially turn out to be a good bit of business by the club as he has demonstrated some real signs of promise throughout his career.

Whereas he has struggled for game-time since moving to the United States, he managed to record a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.72 in the Scottish Premiership during his final season at Kilmarnock.

Providing that Findlay is able to hit the ground running at Oxford, he could go on to become a key player for the club as they aim to reach new heights in League One.