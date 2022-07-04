Oxford United close in on transfer deal

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has admitted that the club are very close to completing their first deal of the window.

Robinson said the club has ‘had a bid accepted’ for a player via the Oxford Mail and that they have ‘agreed personal terms, with just a few things left to tie up’

As for who the transfer is for, we are still unaware, however the obvious lack of depth out wide could hint at a clue for the new signings position.

As for other potential signings, Robinson spoke on being ‘down the road with a few’ hinting at a very busy and exciting week for fans and the people at the club.

Of course the fee of around £1.6 million pounds for Luke Mcnally from Burnley will allow some wiggle room for United this window, and they will certainly aim to spend at least a good portion of that money.

Robinson is very keen to build another competitive squad for the upcoming season, and wants ‘a holding midfielder, at least 3 wingers and a striker that can also play wide’. However despite these needs, Robbo says that the club are ‘happy with where they are at, and does not want to rush into deals too early’

The Verdict

Oxford will be very keen on forming a competitive squad to challenge for the top 6 again this season, and after losing a key player in McNally, will want to make some serious additions in order to have a strong and deep enough squad to compete with the giants of Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich and Derby.

Getting their first deal over the line is a promising first step, and we eagerly await to see the calibre of player that Robinson is able to attract to Yellows this summer.