Jamie Cumming has been fantastic for Oxford United since signing on a short-term loan deal last January, and is a perfect example of how to recruit the right way.

It's been a year since the former Chelsea man joined the U's. Originally, the deal was only for six months, after James Beadle was called back by his parent club, Brighton & Hove Albion.

Beadle had been fantastic for the U's in the first half of the season, so much so that Brighton decided he would be better suited to playing in the Championship with Sheffield Wednesday.

Cumming had big shoes to fill when he arrived, with Oxford looking to continue their impressive start to the season and win promotion back to the Championship after 25 years away.

The youngster went straight into the starting XI, and hasn't left since and was a pivotal member of the side that made it to the play-off final.

His crowning moment last season was a fantastic save made in the dying moments of the League One play-off semi-final against Peterborough United. A cross was played in and flicked on at the near post. As the second header at the back post bounced towards goal, Cumming had to scramble across to claw the ball out. It was an immense save that all but guaranteed United a place at Wembley.

His performances last season, along with his temperament and maturity, earned him a contract at the club for this season.

Des Buckingham was delighted with Cumming over the course of last season, saying: “Jamie showed real improvement over his loan spell last season, and he was a very important figure in our successful play-off campaign.

“He produced some big moments for us, particularly in the semi-final over Peterborough United, and we are excited to have him back at the club.

“Jamie already has great experience for his age with almost 200 senior appearances, and we have faith in him that he can continue to develop and be an important player over this time.”

The step up from League One to the Championship is a big one, and not everyone in yellow and blue has been able to meet that challenge and excel. Cumming is one of only a few players who were a part of the side that won promotion who have thrived this season.

Speaking to the club when he signed permanently, this was a challenge he was seemingly ready for.

“I’m very excited to be back at Oxford United. It was a joy to be part of last season’s success and I want to achieve great things again. “I’m coming back to a place where I feel comfortable and it’s a club that is ambitious and wants to go in the right direction. I learned a lot from my time here and I was desperate for this opportunity to step up and play in the Championship. “I now need to prove to everyone here that I can play at this level and I’m very confident in doing that. This is a huge opportunity for me and for the club and I can’t wait to get started.”

Cumming has made some excellent saves this season, earning United valuable points for a side who will need every last one come the end of the season. The former MK Dons man saved a penalty away at Portsmouth to keep Oxford in the game, which United were able to go on and secure a point from.

Jamie Cumming 2024/25 season, via Fotmob Clean sheets 6 Save percentage 68.5% Penalty saves 1 Goals prevented 5.51

Even as recently as United's last game against Preston North End, Oxford were lucky to escape with a point, and a large amount of that is down to Cumming's saves.

With the impact Cumming has had, United should be looking at this as inspiration for this January. Malcolm Ebiowei has been recalled by Crystal Palace, Will Goodwin has been sent out on loan to Wigan Athletic and Kyle Edwards' contract has run out, leaving a few spaces in the squad to be filled. Oxford will be hoping they can find another gem in the loan market to help guide them to another season in the Championship.

Their agreement with Chelsea 12 months ago showed the club the way and Gary Rowett has to be eyeing a repeat across the next few weeks.