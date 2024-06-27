Oxford United are preparing for life in the Championship after they were promoted from League One last season following Josh Murphy's double against Bolton Wanderers in the play-off final.

Murphy will not be there next season after departing the U's to sign for Portsmouth, but a man who will surely remain is Cameron Brannagan.

The midfielder has been a crucial cog for Oxford United since signing back in 2018 from Liverpool, and has often been tipped for a move away from the Kassam Stadium.

You feel that had they not secured promotion it would have spelled the end of Brannagan's time in Oxfordshire.

But, that success has not only secured the chance to play second-tier football, it has meant they are in a better position to keep star players.

Cameron Brannagan's success at Oxford United brought interest

A supremely well-rounded midfielder, Brannagan has been key for the U's in recent years.

Featuring predominantly at the base of the midfield, the majority of Oxford United's play has gone through him whoever the manager may be.

Last season he was better than ever as he scored 13 goals and assisted 11 times under the guidance of Des Buckingham in the league phase of the campaign.

Whilst he is a combative midfielder, he also makes opportunities at will, and last season was averaging 2.16 chances created per 90 minutes in League One.

Cameron Brannagan's Oxford United 2023-24 Season Stats (League Only) Appearances 43 Goal Contributions 21 Average Rating 7.76 Chances Created 88 Successful Passes 1,843 Duels Won 160 Touches 2,961 Source: FotMob

Of course, in the past, his exploits have attracted interest. Bristol City manager Liam Manning was supposedly keen on raiding his former club to sign Brannagan in January, but it didn't come to fruition and Oxford would have been happy to see that.

Having rejected previous chances to leave the U's, it is clear that the midfielder has found a home at the Kassam.

This summer will only boost their hopes of keeping him with interest seemingly easing, as no reports are yet to emerge of any potential departure.

Oxford United's midfield mastery is the key to Championship success

Brannagan is the most crucial player in the midfield for Oxford when it's all said and done, but those who play alongside him are also supremely talented as well.

Ruben Rodrigues was brilliant for the U's in a more attacking-based midfield role, with 13 goal contributions across the campaign. This built well on his previous exploits at Notts County, where he managed 48 goals and 24 assists in 120 National League games.

Alongside Rodrigues, we have seen either Tyler Goodrham, Marcus McGuane or Josh McEachran feature, and all three have displayed enough ability to suggest they will play a role for Buckingham next season.

However, the one consistent in that midfield, barring injury, will be Brannagan and for Oxford to do well he will have to be on top form.

His ability to control a game will be put under more pressure by the higher-quality players, but you can imagine that the former Liverpool man will only look to match his game to theirs.

With just one year left on his contract, it is possible that this could be the final season we see Brannagan in yellow.

As Oxford United embark on this challenging campaign, the spotlight will undoubtedly be on Brannagan.

Whether he stays beyond this season or moves on, his contributions this year will play a pivotal role in shaping the club's fortunes and potentially achieving their aspirations of becoming a stable force in the Championship.