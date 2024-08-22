Highlights Bristol City are set to sign Marcus McGuane from Oxford United.

He is set to link up with former boss Liam Manning.

The midfielder looked set to have his game time limited at the Kassam Stadium during the 2024/25 campaign.

Bristol City are set to sign Oxford United midfielder Marcus McGuane.

According to Mike McGrath, McGuane is set to undergo a medical ahead of his move to Liam Manning's side.

The U's have made a decent number of signings this summer and with these additions in mind, it always looked as though McGuane's game time was going to be limited during the 2024/25 campaign.

Even without additions coming in, he wasn't in the first 11 during the latter stages of the season, with Cameron Brannagan starting in a deep midfield role and Tyler Goodrham and Ruben Rodrigues playing in front of him.

Goodrham has been converted back into a wide player during the early stages of the season, but that hasn't allowed McGuane to establish himself as a regular starter at the Kassam Stadium again, with summer signing Will Vaulks coming into the first 11.

Another summer addition has also overtaken him in the pecking order, with Idris El Mizouni potentially set to play a key role for the U's this season and beyond.

And Louie Sibley and Josh McEachran are other potential central midfield options, leaving McGuane with little hope in his quest to be a key player at Oxford in the coming months.

It's not as if the U's have made a poor start to the season either, registering three points from a possible six in their opening two league games and playing well in their narrow 3-2 loss against Coventry City.

Yet to make an appearance for Oxford this term and failing to even appear in any matchday squad, an exit always looked likely for the midfielder and a switch to Ashton Gate is seemingly on the horizon.

Marcus McGuane set to sign for Bristol City

Some Oxford fans may have expected McGuane to make the step back down to League One if he was going to secure an exit this summer.

But he looks set to remain in the Championship, with Manning striking a breakthrough in his quest to secure a reunion with the midfielder.

He is now set to undergo a medical before putting pen to paper on a two-year deal at Ashton Gate, according to McGrath, with the Robins having the opportunity to extend his stay by a further 12 months after that.

This move would bring the player's four-year stay at the club to an end, with the 25-year-old spending his first year there on loan.

Marcus McGuane could be a good option for Bristol City

The Robins already have some decent midfield options and this is why it would be difficult to see him starting at Ashton Gate.

However, he's a solid option to have from the bench.

He doesn't offer a huge amount going forward, but the player is a brilliant asset to have in a deep midfield role, as someone who can spray the ball around well and win duels in midfield.

Marcus McGuane's 2023/24 campaign at Oxford United (Sofascore statistics - league games only) Appearances 39 Starts 32 Goals 1 Assists 3 Passing accuracy (%) 90% Total duels won (%) 51%

Some Oxford fans will be sad to see him go, considering he's part of their promotion-winning team from last season.

But a move to City could end up suiting all parties.