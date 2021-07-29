Oxford United boss Karl Robinson makes transfer admission amidst Aston Villa interest

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has confirmed that the club have turned down an approach for their goalkeeper Jack Stevens, during a recent interview that he gave to the Oxford Mail.

The 23-year-old shot stopper was in fine form for the U’s last season as they narrowly missed out on promotion, with Robinson’s side eventually being defeated on aggregate by Blackpool in the semi finals of the play-offs.

Now it appears that the keeper has attracted widespread interest from the Premier League, with Aston Villa being named as one of the main suitors for his signature this summer.

Robinson has now moved to confirm that the club have indeed received a bid for the player, whilst also outlining their stance on the future of Stevens at the Kassam Stadium:

“He’s not going.

“There’s a price tag on our players and Jack appreciates that.

“It’s fantastic for him, but it’s also fantastic we said no.

“It’s not the only bid we’ve said no to.”

Stevens only signed a new three year deal with the Sky Bet League One side back in February of this year and the academy graduate appears set to stay put for the time being.

Oxford kick off their league season on Saturday 7th August with a trip to newly promoted Cambridge United.

The Verdict

It is clear that Oxford are going to stand firm over the future of Stevens moving forwards and I don’t think he will be going anywhere unless they receive a bid that they feel reflects his undoubted value to the club.

He is still only 23 and will only continue to improve both his skill set and sell on fee as he moves forward in future.

There’s no doubt that he will eventually get his move but for the time being staying at the Kassam Stadium guarantees him regular minutes and I think that is something that he treasures.

It will be interesting to see if he can maintain the sort of standards that he set himself last season.