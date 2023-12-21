Highlights Peterborough United's impressive form and goal-scoring record make them strong contenders for automatic promotion in League One.

Despite the absence of talisman Jonson Clarke-Harris, Peterborough have been devastating in front of goal, scoring 41 goals so far this season.

Peterborough's defensive record has also been excellent, conceding the third-fewest goals in the division, providing a solid foundation for their promotion challenge.

It has been an excellent season so far for Peterborough United in League One.

The Posh suffered heartbreak as they were beaten by Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off semi-finals last season, with the Owls staging a stunning comeback after losing 4-0 in the first leg.

However, Peterborough are among the promotion contenders in the third tier once again this campaign, and they have been in outstanding form in recent weeks.

The Posh have lost just once in the league since early September, and they secured their fourth win in five league games with a 1-0 victory over Fleetwood Town at Highbury Stadium on Saturday, with Archie Collins' 42nd-minute strike sealing all three points.

Darren Ferguson's side currently sit second in the table, one point clear of third-placed Oxford United, and they are back in action when they make the trip to face Shrewsbury Town at the Croud Meadow on Saturday.

League One Table (As it stands December 18th) Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth 21 21 48 2 Peterborough United 21 21 41 3 Oxford United 21 13 40 4 Stevenage 22 11 40 5 Bolton Wanderers 20 16 39 6 Derby County 20 18 37 7 Barnsley 20 16 35 8 Blackpool 22 10 33

Peterborough's impressive form is certainly ominous for the rest of League One, and their remarkable goalscoring record provides cause for optimism that they can cement their place in the automatic promotion spots.

The Peterborough United stat that should concern Oxford United, Bolton Wanderers and Stevenage

Peterborough are the top scorers in League One so far this season with 41 goals to their name, three more than the second-highest scorers Barnsley.

The likes of Kwame Poku, Ephron Mason-Clark, Joel Randall and Ricky-Jade Jones have been devastating this season, and the Posh's goalscoring record is even more impressive when you consider that talisman Jonson Clarke-Harris has been left on the sidelines for much of the season.

Clarke-Harris was placed on the transfer list this summer as he entered the last year of his contract, but he remained at the Weston Homes Stadium after a move to Bristol Rovers collapsed on deadline day, despite the two clubs agreeing an £800,000 fee.

The 29-year-old was the joint-top scorer in League One last season with 29 goals, but he has not started in the league since mid-October, and he has remained an unused substitute in the last three league games, underlining the strength in depth in the Posh squad.

In Peterborough's recent five-game unbeaten run, they have scored 15 goals, including a comprehensive 3-0 win over fellow automatic promotion hopefuls Oxford United, and there is no doubt that they are emerging as a serious top two contender.

While much of the focus may be on Posh's attacking threat, their defensive record has also been excellent, and the 20 goals they have conceded is the third-fewest in the division, providing the perfect platform for a promotion challenge.

Eyebrows were raised when Peterborough brought Ferguson back for a fourth spell in charge of the club in January, but the Scotsman has once again done a superb job.

Posh were drifting into mid-table when Ferguson arrived, but he led them into the play-offs last season, and his impact has continued into this campaign.

Related Peterborough United keen on non-league striking sensation Charlie Glennon has showed plenty of promise for South Liverpool and has scored 10 goals in all competitions, with Posh now interested

Ferguson has previously won four promotions with Peterborough, including three from League One, and he is arguably the club's biggest asset as they look to make a Championship return.

The Posh will desperately be hoping to keep hold of key players such as Poku, Mason-Clark and Ronnie Edwards in January, and their resolve seems likely to be tested.

But Ferguson will be confident that his side can cope with any potential exits, and if they maintain their current standards, it will be tough for anyone to stop them this season.