Oxford United are reportedly eyeing up a move for former Birmingham City striker Scott Hogan after he left Blues following the expiration of his contract at the end of last season.

That's according to Pete O'Rouke, who has reported that both Oxford and Blackburn Rovers are interested in the 32-year-old, with both clubs looking ready to table offers.

The two Championship sides have had very differing summers, with the U's having made 10 new additions ahead of the opening weekend of the campaign, since their promotion from League One through the play-offs in May.

However, they still want to bring more players to the Kassam Stadium, with the hope of staying up in their first season in the second tier for 23 years.

Hogan can offer key experience and will provide Oxford with a target man, as he looks to turn a page after a disappointing season at Birmingham, that ended with relegation to League One on the final day of the 2023/24 campaign.

Hogan is not a marquee signing but could be beneficial to Oxford

Des Buckingham has been targeting players that have a history of playing in the Championship, and Hogan fits the bill completely.

The former Aston Villa player has played 259 times in the division, scoring 67 times for five different clubs, and despite his age, he can still provide goals when required.

Scott Hogan Birmingham City Career (TransferMarkt) (All competitions) Appearances 158 Goals 36 Assists 6

FLW's Oxford Fan Pundit, Andrew Taylor, can see Hogan being a smart, but not inspiring addition.

He said: "The recruitment at Oxford seems like they're going down their experienced route, so Hogan would fit into that category as he’s got proven Championship experience.

"He has over 250 appearances in the division, but he did not necessarily set the world alight last season. He played 26 games and only scored one goal, but that was for Birmingham, who were recently relegated.

"It's not going to set the world alight. However, if it was to go through, it's added experience to the squad, and I think that could be priceless really, because we know it's going to be a tough season for Oxford."

Oxford are in need of depth up front

Oxford currently have limited options that can play as an out-and-out striker with experience in the higher divisions currently, and Hogan could help change that.

Mark Harris is expected to lead the line for the U's this season, but he struggled at points in 2023/24, and with a lack of competition, sometimes the team lacked a cutting edge in attack.

Hogan provides this for Buckingham, and gives him a new direction to go in if Harris fails to perform.

Oxford looking for new stars up front is a positive for Andrew, who believes that more is needed to have a successful season.

He said: "There could be a number of options we're looking at the moment, as Oxford certainly are light in the forward department.

"Overall, though, I’m not going to go jumping from the rooftop if we sign Hogan, but again, it's a bit of a solid signing if it was to go through, and again, it’s more proven Championship experience, which could stand us in good stead."