Oxford United have made a fast start to the transfer window but it looks as though they're not done yet as the U's appear to have accidentally dropped a hint about their summer plans.

Supporters of the League One club have noticed a whiteboard in the background of a social media video concerning the signing of Josh McEacran, which seems to show Liam Manning is still searching for two full-backs and a striker.

Oxford United's fast start to the summer

Oxford narrowly avoided relegation from the third tier last season, having replaced Karl Robinson with Manning late in the 2022/23 campaign, but have made a proactive and positive start to the summer as they prepare for the new campaign.

The summer transfer window only officially opened on Wednesday but already, the U's have brought in attacker Ruben Rodrigues from Notts County, midfielder Josh McEachran from MK Dons, and centre-back Jordan Thorniley from Blackpool, who were relegated from the Championship last season.

Those three additions are a statement of intent from the U's that they could be a force to be reckoned with next term in what looks like a wide-open League One field.

With Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town, and Sheffield Wednesday all promoted last season, there are no clear favourites to win promotion to the Championship in 2023/24 and at least half the sides in the division will fancy their chances - Oxford surely among them.

Oxford United transfer hint

It seems those three signings are just the start and that we can expect more newcomers at the Kassam Stadium before the summer is up.

U's fans have discovered what they believe to be a hint about Manning and co's transfer plans in video of 'Josh McEachran's first day at Oxford United' posted on the club's official social media account.

A whiteboard seen in the background in the video appears to show a squad depth chart laid out in a 4-2-3-1 formation, which includes the three new arrivals written on white stickers.

Eagle-eyed supporters have noticed that there are three blank white stickers on the chart that suggest the club are looking to sign a new striker and two new full-backs.

Given Matty Taylor and Djavan Anderson have both been released while Brandon Fleming, Tyler Smith and Kyle Joseph are back with their parent clubs, it certainly makes sense for Oxford to look to recruit in those areas.