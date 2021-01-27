Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle in transfer chase for 24-year-old

League One trio MK Dons, Oxford United and Plymouth are all interested in signing Fleetwood Town midfielder Harrison Biggins, according to Football Insider.

Biggins, 24, has spent the first-half of this season on loan at League Two new boys Barrow, where he’s impressed, contributing to five goals in 25 appearances, although his one sour moment came in their final game of December when he saw sent off against Tranmere Rovers.

A difficult campaign last term saw Biggins restricted to just 13 outings for the Cod Army – with his most recent appearance coming almost exactly one year ago against Coventry City last January.

And Football Insider believe that Biggins, whose contract at Highbury expires at the end of the season, could be available for a cut-price this month, although he’ll be a free agent next summer.

Biggins joined Fleetwood from the Non League more than three seasons ago, although he’s never quite managed to establish himself as a regular in their first-team – despite appearing 52 times in all competitions during his three-and-a-half years at Highbury.

The Verdict

With Biggins’ future at Fleetwood looking bleak, especially as they’re currently managerless following the departure of Joey Barton, it would appear a move away from Highbury is inevitable.

And despite MK Dons sitting just six points above relegation, Russell Martin’s men have improved of late and are heading in the right direction, which means all three of these sides should be playing in League One next term, which would represent a positive step for Biggins.