Both Oxford United and Blackpool FC had very different campaigns in 2022/23.

Oxford United, for example, had a very difficult campaign in League One.

After three consecutive finishes in the top six, the club ended up 19th in the final League One standings in 2022/23.

As for Blackpool, meanwhile, after a solid first season back up in the Championship under Neil Critchley, things went south in 2022/23,

Indeed, in a tough campaign, the club ended up being relegated back to the third tier once again.

As such, both clubs will now be playing in the same division once again next season, and it appears that is not the only thing that the two sides currently have in common.

Oxford Utd and Blackpool eyeing Mark Harris

That thing in common is that both clubs are reportedly eyeing a move for free agent forward Mark Harris.

The striker was recently released from Cardiff City at the end of June after coming through the youth ranks in the Welsh capital.

As per Alan Nixon via Patreon, both the U's and the Tangerines are 'scrapping it out' over the 24-year-old, with the forward said to be choosing exclusively out of the two clubs.

Derby County and Blackburn are both said to be keen, but only see Harris as a squad player, whereas he is seeking first team action at either Blackpool or Oxford Utd instead.

Who is Mark Harris?

As touched upon above, Mark Harris is a forward that was recently released from Cardiff City having come through the youth ranks at the club.

During his time at Cardiff, Harris made a total of 95 appearances, scoring ten goals and registering two assists.

Prior to really getting a proper look in at the Championship side, Harris had spells at Newport County, Port Vale and Wrexham, making a total of 51 appearances for the three clubs.

Last season in the Championship, Harris scored three goals in 35 matches for Cardiff City.

Did Cardiff City want to keep Mark Harris?

Interestingly, Cardiff City did indeed want to keep Mark Harris this summer, and not see him walk away on a free transfer.

This was confirmed by the club when they announced their retained list, with their statement revealing they had offered a new contract to the 24-year-old.

Former Cardiff boss Sabri Lamouchi also revealed the club were keen to sign him to new terms back in May.

Lamouchi told WalesOnline in May on Harris: "I talked yesterday with Mark Harris, because we would like to do something with him,"

"With the others, we will wish them the best luck for the future. Because, probably, we need to renew the squad to change some energy and to try to do what we can.

"He knows absolutely what I'm thinking about him. He can leave, because it's he end of his contract, but he knows I like him. I didn't have too much time to work with him and in a different context I'm sure we can do something better for him. Better for him, better for the club, for everyone."

Of course, soon after those comments, Sabri Lamouchi exited the club, with Erol Bulut now in charge.

It is unclear whether that change in management affected Harris' decision to reject the contract offer and walk away.