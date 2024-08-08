Highlights Scott Hogan is being pursued by Oxford United and Blackburn Rovers.

Oxford United and Blackburn Rovers are plotting moves for Scott Hogan.

This is according to Pete O'Rourke, who believes the player could potentially be set to receive offers from the pair.

The Irishman was released on the expiration of his contract at Birmingham City this summer, even though the Midlands club also saw Jay Stansfield leave the club following the end of his loan stay at St Andrew's.

With Hogan being released, it's unclear where his next destination will be, having failed to make too much of an impact during his final season at Blues.

However, he didn't do too badly during his time at St Andrew's, scoring a respectable number of goals during his time there and potentially doing enough to earn himself a move back to the Championship.

Scott Hogan's 2023/24 campaign at Birmingham City (All competitions) Appearances 158 Goals 36 Assists 6

Available as a free agent, the experienced forward could be an attractive option for a number of EFL sides, especially those who are in desperate need of at least one striker before the summer transfer window closes.

With the player a free agent though, he could potentially sign for a club after the window shuts.

However, he could potentially be poached by a club sooner rather than later, with a development today reinforcing that.

Oxford United and Blackburn Rovers pursuing Scott Hogan agreement

Journalist O'Rourke believes both Oxford and Blackburn are "lining up" offers for the free agent, who may not manage to find a new club before the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

The U's are certainly in need of more depth up front, as they look to get themselves ready for life in the second tier.

Mark Harris may have been a goalscoring machine for the club last season, but he didn't always perform well during the 2023/24 campaign and needs competition for his starting spot.

Des Buckingham's side could struggle if they don't strengthen their forward area, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see them win the race for Hogan.

Blackburn are another side that may benefit from strengthening their forward area.

With Sammie Szmodics' future uncertain at this point, they need to have potential replacements lined up.

Hogan probably wouldn't be a sufficient replacement on his own, but he could potentially be another option in attack.

Scott Hogan may be set to have two good offers on the table

A move to the Kassam Stadium could be a good option for Hogan, because he could potentially win a decent amount of game time there.

He could make a real difference as a substitute and could even overtake Harris in the pecking order if the Welshman doesn't perform.

Oxford have every chance of remaining in the second tier under Buckingham, so the Irishman shouldn't turn his nose up at a move to the U's.

A move to Blackburn could also be good for him, because that could allow him to link up with John Eustace again.

The two know each other from their time together at Birmingham and that could help Hogan settle in quickly at Ewood Park.