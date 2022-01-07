Oxford United ace makes admission following Blackpool transfer bid

Oxford United midfielder Cameron Brannagan has told the Oxford Mail that he has no problem with blocking out any talk of a move away from the club for him.

The 25-year-old was previously the subject of a bid for his services last summer from Championship side Blackpool that was instantly rejected by the U’s as they seek to hold onto their key man.

Brannagan has already had a great start to the season so far and is expected to attract the same level of interest during the current transfer window as he approaches the four year mark of playing for the Kassam Stadium club.

Now the former Liverpool midfielder has spoken out on the speculation over his future, as he stated the following recently when asked about the interest:

“I don’t really look at stuff and I don’t really care, to be honest.

“You get tweeted this and that, it’s just noise to me.

“People write all sorts everyday but half of it is a load of rubbish, to be honest.”

Since joining the club back in 2018, Brannagan has racked up an impressive 168 appearances in a yellow shirt, scoring 19 and assisting a further 14 for his teammates.

His current contract with the U’s is due to expire in the summer of 2023.

The Verdict

Brannagan continues to be a crucial part of what Oxford are trying to achieve this season and it appears highly unlikely that he would be allowed to depart the club at this stage of the season.

Still only 25, he is amongst some of the best midfielders that are operating outside of the top two divisions in England and will no doubt play at a higher level again eventually.

He took the risk of leaving Liverpool in order to get first team football and it has greatly paid off so far.

The aim for Oxford moving forwards will no doubt be to tie the player to a new contract as soon as possible.