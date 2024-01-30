Highlights Wrexham are interested in signing Jack Marriott to strengthen their goal-scoring department.

Oxford United are leading the race to sign Marriott and he is keen on a move to the Kassam Stadium.

A move to Oxford United in League One could help Marriott re-establish his form and potentially return to the Championship.

On Monday, the Mirror reported that Wrexham were interested in signing Fleetwood Town forward Jack Marriott, as the Red Dragons look to earn back-to-back promotions following last season's National League title triumph.

Phil Parkinson's side currently sit second in League Two and are aiming to tighten their grip on an automatic promotion spot, hence their interest in Marriott, who would further bolster their impressive goal-scoring department.

Midfielder Elliot Lee and forward Paul Mullin have both hit double figures already this campaign, with 13 and 10 goals respectively, but Marriott would add further depth to Parkinson's ranks in North Wales.

The former Peterborough man has scored five goals for the Cod Army, who sit rock-bottom of League One, so a move away from his current club could be an ideal transfer for the 29-year-old, while notable clubs are interested in securing his services.

Oxford United lead race for Jack Marriott's signature

Alan Nixon revealed via Patreon on Tuesday morning that Des Buckingham's U's could beat the Red Dragons in the race to sign Marriott.

Nixon reported that the U's are at the front of the queue to sign Marriott, and that the striker is keen on a move to the Kassam Stadium, while Buckingham's side are willing to sort out a deal despite the forward's big wages.

Marriott is the top goalscorer for Charlie Adam's side in League One this season, so any sale could prove to be a major blow to the Cod Army's chances of third-tier survival, although he has not scored since he bagged a brace against local rivals Blackpool in a 3-3 draw back in November.

The last time Marriott completed a full 90 minutes for Adam's side in the league came on 25th November, while the forward has been an unused substitute in two of his club's last three League One games.

However, he could still be a useful asset for either the U's or the Red Dragons, and only last season Marriott scored 12 goals and created four assists in 40 appearances and 25 starts in the third tier, joining the Cod army in January 2023.

Jack Marriott stats by season (Stats according to FotMob) Appearances Goals Assists League One 2023/24 24 5 0 League One 2022/23 40 12 4 Championship 2021/22 28 9 0

Jack Marriott could favour the U's over the Red Dragons

A move to Buckingham's side enables the forward to remain in League One, while a move to North Wales would see the ace drop down a division to League Two.

Furthermore, the U's are in the third tier play-off race, so a move to Oxfordshire could even see Marriott return to the Championship for the first time since 2021/22 in which he returned a respectable tally of nine goals.

Marriott undeniably still has plenty of quality and goal-scoring prowess, and a move to a top-six chasing side could help him re-establish his form of old whereas at the Cod Army he is surrounded by a struggling squad who are lacking confidence.

The most beneficial outcome for Marriott right now is a move away from his current club, but he still has the quality to play for a top-six League One side, and interest from the U's could enable the ace to prove just that, whereas a move to the Red Dragons would not bear such fruit.