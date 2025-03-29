Jefferson Louis has had a career unlike any other footballer you will hear of.

The striker has become famous among the Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire football scene, playing for more clubs than he can remember. This list is extensive, currently standing at 42 clubs.

It's a career that spans 28 years that's seen last-minute winners in the FA Cup, playing against Premier League Invincibles, naked celebrations caught on live TV, international call-ups with his cousin and much more.

An early prison sentence changed his life for the better

Louis had already started his footballing journey by the time he was 17, playing first for Risborough Rangers, then Aylesbury United and Thame United.

In 2001, aged just 22, Louis was arrested and convicted of dangerous driving while disqualified. After serving six months of a year-long sentence in Woodhill Prison, he was allowed to leave.

Speaking to the BBC, Louis said: "I had a light-bulb moment in prison. It made me realise I needed to do something with my life."

The Bucks Free Press reported Louis saying: "Looking back, it was the worst time of my life, but it was also the making of me. I had a lot of time to think, and I decided I was going to make something of myself. I wouldn't have made it as a footballer without prison. It made me stronger. I'm glad things have happened the way they did."

Louis made his mark whilst at Oxford United

After impressing on trial, the striker earned himself a debut on the last day of the 2001/02 season, with United in the Third Division at the time. It was an impressive move from non-league Thame United.

The following season, the forward scored the winner in the FA Cup second round against rivals Swindon Town, enough to make any U's player an instant legend.

United's reward for beating Swindon was an away tie against Arsenal in the third round, which just so happens to be Louis' boyhood club. He even has an Arsenal tattoo on his leg. The draw for the third round happened shortly after United beat Swindon, and as manager Ian Atkins was being interviewed post-match, a second camera had a live feed of the dressing room.

Such was the excitement for Louis to face his boyhood club, he celebrated while naked, which was picked up by the camera and broadcast live to the nation. Needless to say, it landed him in hot water.

Despite United losing the tie at Arsenal 2-0, it was a dream come true for the boy born and raised in London. The Gunners still put out a pretty strong team considering the U's were in the Third Division at the time. David Seaman, Dennis Bergkamp, Robert Pirès, Kolo Touré, Martin Keown and Edu all started.

Louis started on the bench, but was brought on early in the second half, on the same pitch as his idols.

Despite playing the majority of his football in the lower tiers of the football pyramid, that January afternoon at Highbury will always be a highlight for him.

The many clubs of Jefferson Louis

The forward has racked up an extensive portfolio of clubs, with some impressive names featured. There have been a lot of repeat clubs as well. For example, Louis currently plays for Thame United, nearly thirty years after first playing for them when he was just a teenager.