Jefferson Louis has had a career unlike any other footballer you will hear of.

The striker has become famous among the Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire football scene, playing for more clubs than he can remember. This list is extensive, currently standing at 42 clubs.

It's a career that spans 28 years that's seen last-minute winners in the FA Cup, playing against Premier League Invincibles, naked celebrations caught on live TV, international call-ups with his cousin and much more.

An early prison sentence changed his life for the better

Louis had already started his footballing journey by the time he was 17, playing first for Risborough Rangers, then Aylesbury United and Thame United.

In 2001, aged just 22, Louis was arrested and convicted of dangerous driving while disqualified. After serving six months of a year-long sentence in Woodhill Prison, he was allowed to leave.

Speaking to the BBC, Louis said: "I had a light-bulb moment in prison. It made me realise I needed to do something with my life."

The Bucks Free Press reported Louis saying: "Looking back, it was the worst time of my life, but it was also the making of me. I had a lot of time to think, and I decided I was going to make something of myself. I wouldn't have made it as a footballer without prison. It made me stronger. I'm glad things have happened the way they did."

Louis made his mark whilst at Oxford United

After impressing on trial, the striker earned himself a debut on the last day of the 2001/02 season, with United in the Third Division at the time. It was an impressive move from non-league Thame United.

The following season, the forward scored the winner in the FA Cup second round against rivals Swindon Town, enough to make any U's player an instant legend.

Oxford United

United's reward for beating Swindon was an away tie against Arsenal in the third round, which just so happens to be Louis' boyhood club. He even has an Arsenal tattoo on his leg. The draw for the third round happened shortly after United beat Swindon, and as manager Ian Atkins was being interviewed post-match, a second camera had a live feed of the dressing room.

Such was the excitement for Louis to face his boyhood club, he celebrated while naked, which was picked up by the camera and broadcast live to the nation. Needless to say, it landed him in hot water.

Despite United losing the tie at Arsenal 2-0, it was a dream come true for the boy born and raised in London. The Gunners still put out a pretty strong team considering the U's were in the Third Division at the time. David Seaman, Dennis Bergkamp, Robert Pirès, Kolo Touré, Martin Keown and Edu all started.

Louis started on the bench, but was brought on early in the second half, on the same pitch as his idols.

Despite playing the majority of his football in the lower tiers of the football pyramid, that January afternoon at Highbury will always be a highlight for him.

Jefferson Louis & Martin Keown - Arsenal and Oxford United

The many clubs of Jefferson Louis

The forward has racked up an extensive portfolio of clubs, with some impressive names featured. There have been a lot of repeat clubs as well. For example, Louis currently plays for Thame United, nearly thirty years after first playing for them when he was just a teenager.

The career of Jefferson Louis, via SoccerBase

Years

Club joined

Contract

Appearances

1996-1998

Risborough Rangers

Permanent

49

1998-2000

Thame United

Permanent

-

2000-2001

Aylesbury United

Permanent

14

2001-2002

Thame United

Permanent

-

2002-2004

Oxford United

Permanent

55

2003

Woking

Loan

8

2004

Gravesend & Northfleet

Loan

5

2004

Forest Green Rovers

Permanent

8

2004-2005

Woking

Permanent

26

2005

Bristol Rovers

Permanent

9

2005

Hemel Hempstead Town

Permanent

1

2005

Lewes

Permanent

2

2005

Worthing

Permanent

6

2005-2006

Stevenage Borough

Permanent

18

2006

Eastleigh

Permanent

6

2006-2007

Yeading

Permanent

8

2006-2007

Havant & Waterlooville

Permanent

20

2007-2008

Weymouth

Permanent

18

2008

Maidenhead United

Permanent

3

2008

Mansfield Town

Permanent

18

2008-2009

Wrexham

Permanent

42

2009-2010

Crawley Town

Permanent

18

2009-2010

Rushden & Diamonds

Loan

24

2010-2011

Gainsborough Trinity

Permanent

9

2010-2011

Darlington

Loan

6

2011

Weymouth

Permanent

1

2011

Hayes & Yeading United

Permanent

9

2011

Maidenhead United

Permanent

12

2011-2012

Brackley Town

Permanent

8

2012

Lincoln City

Permanent

14

2012

Newport County

Permanent

17

2012

Whitehawk

Loan

6

2013

Brackley Town

Permanent

24

2013-2014

Hendon

Permanent

25

2014

Margate

Permanent

17

2014

Lowestoft Town

Permanent

16