Oxford boss Karl Robinson reveals what he told Charlton’s Charlie Kirk after draw at The Valley

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has revealed that he told Charlton Athletic winger Charlie Kirk that he is “some player” after full time in Saturday’s 1-1 draw between the two League One sides at The Valley.

Kirk came off the bench at halftime and set up Charlton’s equaliser – showing real composure by floating a cross to the back post for Jayden Stockley to head in after the ball had been bouncing around the box.

Stockley’s first goal in 46 days cancelled out Marcus Browne’s 11th-minute opener and denied former Addicks boss Robinson a win on his latest visit to The Valley.

Speaking after the game, the Oxford manager waxed lyrical about Kirk’s second-half cameo and revealed what he said when he spoke to the winger after the final whistle.

He told FLW: “His ball. The brightness and awareness of what was around him to dig that out. That’s why [Charlton] signed him two years ago, weirdly he goes to Blackpool and almost does it at Blackpool as well.

“He’s got some talent the boy, you’ve seen that. I’ve just said to him at the end, I know he’s been through a difficult time Kirk with obviously family situations but he is some player.

“I thought the ball he picked out – you couldn’t have wanted a worse player on the ball for us and a worse player at the back post attacking the ball. ”

The Verdict

Charlton fans have to absolutely love this from Robinson, who may have been denied a win due to Kirk’s impact but was still happy to wax lyrical about him after the game.

Things have not been plain sailing for the 24-year-old since he moved from Crewe a little more than a year ago but there have been signs that he could have success under Ben Garner.

The winger now has one goal and three assists in nine League One games this term while he was hugely impressive from the bench on Saturday.

We know Garner is a manager that prioritises front foot, and attacking football and Kirk could benefit.