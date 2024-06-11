Highlights Leonard impresses at Northampton with consecutive successful seasons, leading to interest from EFL clubs for a permanent deal.

Oxford United, Birmingham City and Wrexham are said to be leading the race to sign Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Marc Leonard this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old looks set to leave the Seagulls on a permanent deal after spending the last two seasons on loan at Northampton Town, having helped the Cobblers to League Two promotion in the 22/23 campaign.

Romano went on to say that the Scotland under-21 international would be available for a fee in the £300,000 region with add-ons, with the trio ready to fight it out for the playmaker’s services.

With eleven goal contributions for Jon Brady’s side in the previous campaign, Leonard has showcased his ability to transform a game from his central role, and looks set for a promising move this summer.

Leonard was a virtual ever-present in his two years at Sixfields; missing just the one game during his time with the Cobblers, as promotion to League One was achieved in his first full season in the professional game.

The young star took to life in the third tier admirably upon his return to Northampton, as he continued to provide a spark in the centre of the pitch, and keep his side ticking over with his vision and effortless technique.

Marc Leonard Northampton Town record - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 48 1 1 2023/24 49 5 6

His undoubted qualities has seen him linked to a whole host of Football League sides during the summer, with Plymouth Argyle, Swansea City and Preston North End said to be interested earlier in the window, as well as Cardiff City.

North End were said to have pulled out of any deal after discussions with the player, with the Lancashire side unable to strike an agreement over wages, according to the Lancashire Post.

Leonard signed a new deal with Albion last summer before returning to Northampton on loan, with his contract set to run out in the summer of 2025, leaving the Seagulls happy to cash in on him this year before his deal comes to an end.

That has paved the way for Oxford, Wrexham and Birmingham to battle it out for the foreseeable future, with the trio knowing that whoever comes out on top in the race has one of the most promising talents in the EFL on their hands.

Marc Leonard addition could help Birmingham City, Wrexham, League One promotion push

Birmingham City and Wrexham may have entered the third tier through different divisions last season, but both sides will harbour hopes of an automatic promotion push in the upcoming campaign.

City appointed former Tottenham Hotspur man Chris Davies [pictured, left] as their new manager last week, as the Blues look to rebuild after suffering relegation from the Championship in the season just gone.

The Midlands side will be looking to put together a young, vibrant squad to tackle League One over the next year, and Leonard would be the perfect addition to add that extra sprinkle of quality in the heart of midfield.

Whether he is deployed in a deeper role to dictate the energy and the tempo of the game, or moved higher up to play his part in the final third, Leonard has proven adept at either role during his time with Northampton, and adds another dimension to his side’s game.

With a whole raft of Championship clubs previously interested, it would be a massive coup for either City or the Red Dragons to land the talented star, with Phil Parkinson’s side renowned for their freewheeling attacking output during their recent revival.

The likes of Paul Mullin and Elliott Lee would thrive off of the addition of a player like Leonard, who has the vision, speed of mind, and technical ability to break down many a League One defence, and leaving holes for his teammates to exploit.

With a bidding war set to break out between the League One big-hitters and Championship new boys, whoever gets their hands on him will have a top operator at their disposal.