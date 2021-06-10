Oxford and Fleetwood showing transfer interest in Portsmouth player

Portsmouth striker Ellis Harrison could be heading out of the exit door at Fratton Park, according to the BBC’s Andrew Moon.

Fellow League One clubs Oxford United and Fleetwood Town are said to be interested in the 27-year-old Welshman, who joined Pompey in the summer of 2019 from Ipswich Town.

Harrison has failed to find any kind of form in-front of goal since his final season at Bristol Rovers in 2017-18, where he scored 12 times in 44 League One appearances.

His sole season at Portman Road saw him score just once in the Championship and the 2019-20 campaign saw Harrison bag five times in 30 outings.

After four goals in 25 League One games this past season, Harrison’s season was cut short after damaging his lateral knee ligaments, and his March 9 appearance against Sunderland may have been the striker’s last in the blue shirt.

With strong Portsmouth interest in Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley, the writing may already be on the wall for Harrison’s future at the club but considering both Karl Robinson and Simon Grayson are reportedly interested in taking him to their clubs, a decent fee will probably be recouped by Pompey.

The Verdict

It won’t be a surprise to see Harrison depart this summer, although it would seem quite harsh considering he hasn’t even had the chance to play yet under Danny Cowley.

But Cowley seemingly knows what he wants from his striking options with the interest in Stockley, who is a completely different player to Harrison.

If he does or did stay at Fratton Park next season, Harrison may only be third or even fourth choice and at the age of 27 now, he needs to be playing games regularly, which he was doing under Kenny Jackett without really threatening in-front of goal.

His competition at Oxford would be pretty strong with Matty Taylor and Sam Winnall there, but at Fleetwood he would probably walk into their starting 11 so it’ll be interesting to see how the potential transfer saga develops.