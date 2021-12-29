Owura Edwards, Potential Massengo interest: The latest Bristol City transfer talking points

After meandering their way to a 19th place finish in the Championship last season, Bristol City would have been hoping to reach new heights under the guidance of manager Nigel Pearson during the current campaign.

However, the Robins’ progress at this level has been hindered by a lack of consistency in recent months.

Currently nine points adrift of the play-off places in the second-tier, Pearson’s side will need to step up their performance levels in order to move up the league standings.

With the transfer window set to open this weekend, it will be intriguing to see whether the Robins opt to engage in any business.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest Bristol City transfer talking points ahead of January…

Will Owura Edwards be recalled by the Robins?

Loaned out by Bristol City to Exeter City in the summer transfer window, Owura Edwards has gone on to make 15 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Whilst Edwards has yet to set the fourth-tier alight with his attacking displays, Grecians boss Matt Taylor is keen to keep him at St James Park for the remainder of the campaign and is hopeful that the Robins will opt against recalling him.

Although City are free to bring Edwards back from Exeter, there is no guarantee that he will be able to cope with the competitiveness of the Championship if he does return to the club.

Therefore, it could be argued that Pearson should opt against a recall as Edwards could potentially make considerable strides in terms of his development by featuring regularly for the Grecians during the second-half of the season.

Will Han-Noah Massengo attract more interest in the January window?

Since joining Bristol City in 2019 for a fee believed to be in the region of £7.2m, Han-Noah Massengo has made 77 appearances for the club in all competitions.

It was recently revealed that Massengo was the subject of an offer from Watford earlier this year whilst an unnamed Bundesliga side also expressed interest in the midfielder.

With Massengo’s current deal with the club set to run until 2023, the Robins will be in no rush to sell him as he is unquestionably an important member of their squad.

However, if another Premier League side decides to test Bristol City’s resolve by submitting a significant bid in January, it will be intriguing to see whether Pearson will be able to convince Massengo to turn down the opportunity to move to this particular division.