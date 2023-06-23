Leeds United’s pursuit of a new manager has stalled due to the lack of movement regarding the takeover process.

According to The Athletic, the wait for EFL approval to complete the takeover of the club has caused the managerial appointment process to slow down.

A number of interviews have been held with prospective hires, but no final decision has yet been made by the incoming owners.

What is the latest in the Leeds United takeover situation?

49ers Enterprises agreed a deal with owner Andrea Radrizzani to take over the club earlier this summer.

The US firm already holds 44 per cent control of the Whites, but have agreed to purchase the remaining 56 per cent currently held by Radrizzani.

It is expected that EFL approval will arrive next week, which will allow the deal to go full steam ahead.

This will then allow the club to move forward as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

A deal had been agreed to complete the takeover that would have led to a seamless transition, but relegation scuppered those plans.

Leeds spent three years in the Premier League before suffering relegation last May with a 19th place finish in the table.

Sam Allardyce oversaw the closing weeks of the campaign, but was unable to steer the team away from the bottom three. A 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on the final day sealed their fate.

Who will be the next Leeds United manager?

A number of names have been linked with the managerial vacancy at Elland Road.

Interviews have been held with Daniel Farke and Scott Parker, with the duo’s experience of twice earning promotion earning them favour among those involved in the hiring process.

However, 49ers Enterprises are wary of moving forward in making any announcements until after the deal is completed as it is still currently Radrizzani’s club.

Patrick Vieira is another name that has been mentioned as a potential candidate, with the Frenchman currently out of work since departing Crystal Palace earlier this year.

Carlos Corberan is another figure who has been linked with the role, but it is believed that Leeds wish to avoid paying any compensation for their next manager.

Does the delay in appointing a manager at Leeds United have a major impact on the club?

Pre-season is not set to get underway until the first week of July, so there is still some wiggle room in when a new manager needs to be appointed.

If the takeover is completed next week then it shouldn’t take much longer to appoint a manager due to how much leg-work has already gone into interviewing candidates.

So as long as someone has arrived in time for the players’ return next month then this delay shouldn’t be too big of a deal.

It may have an impact on how quickly Leeds can move in the transfer market, but there are still two months for them to do business, so this is also not the biggest stumbling block in the world.