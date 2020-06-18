Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Owned’, ‘Love it’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans are loving sly dig at Aston Villa after recent flashpoint

9 mins ago

The Premier League returned to competitive action on Wednesday as Aston Villa and Sheffield United played out a goalless draw at Villa Park. 

But there was a controversial moment, as Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland carried the ball over his own goal line, although the goal wasn’t awarded by VAR or goal line technology.

Leeds United’s Twitter account wasted no time in pulling Aston Villa up over the incident, whilst including the hashtag ‘FairPlay’, in reference to their complaints over the unsavoury scenes at Elland Road last season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side refused to put the ball out of play to allow Jonathan Kodjia to receive treatment, as Leeds went on to score through Mateusz Klich.

That goal sparked a brawl, before Bielsa ordered his side to award Villa an equaliser, much to the frustration of the Leeds supporters.

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful were quick to respond to this sly dig by the club towards Aston Villa.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


