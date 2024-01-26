Highlights Carlisle United midfielder Owen Moxon won't renew his contract and the club should start looking for replacements.

Carlisle United midfielder Owen Moxon won't be signing a new deal before the end of the season, and the club should be looking ahead to the summer for potential replacements.

The news of Moxon's contract decision was revealed on Thursday afternoon when manager Paul Simpson said that the 26-year-old won't be renewing his contract, and that he will be assessing his options in the summer, as per the News and Star.

The club have been trying to get the midfielder to sign a new deal since their promotion to League One last summer. He joined the club on a two-year deal in the summer of 2022 from Scottish League Two side Annan Athletic. Simpson had also said, before Thursday, that he'd had recent "positive" talks with Moxon about a new deal, according to the News and Star.

After the news came out that the 26-year-old wouldn't be signing a new contract, the manager said: "I’m hugely disappointed. We’ve made a fantastic offer for him to stay – if I’m honest, it's probably the best offer I’ve ever made as Carlisle manager."

The midfielder was a huge part of their success last season, which saw them get promoted through the play-offs to League One. Losing him would be a tough pill to swallow for the club, and they should already be thinking about potential replacements.

These are four Moxon replacements Carlisle should target, if (or when) he leaves the club in the summer.

Arthur Read

The Colchester midfielder has been one of the best central midfielders over the past two seasons. He averaged a 7.07 Sofascore match rating in the league in the 2022/23 campaign, and this season he's upped it to 7.37 - which was better than Moxon's from the previous season (7.35).

Owen Moxon and Arthur Read average match ratings comparison 2022/23 2023/24 Owen Moxon 7.35/10 7.1/10 Arthur Read 7.07/10 7.37/10 Stats taken from Sofascore - correct as of 26th Jan 2024

He's registered four goals and as many assists in 25 league games, which is impressive considering that he plays in a slightly deeper role.

Regardless of whether Carlisle manage to stay up, Read would be a great addition to their midfield. His contract isn't up until the summer of 2025, but the club have shown in this window that they have the financial power to take players away from teams.

Sam Stanton

One of the big reasons why Carlisle's new American owners chose this club to invest in was because of the huge catchment area that it has. They're one of the most isolated teams in the EFL, in terms of having other clubs around them. Some of the closest clubs to them are in Scotland, and they need to try and take advantage of that.

Stanton plays for Raith Rovers in the Scottish Championship. He's provided 10 combined goals and assists in 17 games in the league this season. Stanton has experience of playing in the Scottish Premiership, and Carlisle would be able to get the 29-year-old for free in the summer.

Tommy Leigh

The Accrington Stanley creative midfielder is also out of contract in July, and Carlisle might see Leigh as one of the people that would be able to recreate Moxon's attacking output. In 21 matches in the 23/24 campaign, he has scored six times and has helped others to do so three times.

Leigh is a more than proven operator at both the third and fourth tier of English football. He's been one of the best chance creators in League Two this season, and his seven goals in the prior season, in League One, show that the 23-year-old is up to the challenge of that level too.

He's not a box-to-box midfielder; he's more of an attacking midfielder who can play as a second striker if needed. But what made Moxon such a threat was his attacking output. Leigh would be able to provide a similar level of threat to opposition defences.

Jordan Flores

What stands Moxon apart from all of Carlisle's other midfielders is his ability to pick out unlikely, long-range passes. This, which links into his set-piece delivery, will be something that the Blues would be without if they were to lose him, and Flores would be a great option to replace him.

The Bohemian midfielder ranked in the top 3% of all midfielders in the 2023 Premier Division campaign for accurate long balls per 90 (6.53), as per FotMob. He also ranked in the top 15% of midfielders in said league for goals, shots on target, and successful crosses per 90, according to FotMob.

Replacing Moxon with Flores would mean Carlisle would lose the defensive tenacity that their current midfielder brings to the table. But, what could make up for that is his potential replacement's positional versatility. The left-footed midfielder can play as a left-wing back too, which would suit Simpson's system.

With his contract with Bohemian expiring at the end of November, the club would be able to start potential negotiations with the 28-year-old soon. Getting him on a pre-contract agreement would be the perfect scenario for the club.