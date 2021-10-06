Owen Dale signs permanently? 2 Blackpool transfer scenarios that could materialise in January

After securing promotion to the Championship via the play-offs earlier this year, Blackpool have managed to make a relatively encouraging start to the 2021/22 campaign.

The Tangerines delivered a superb display against Fulham last month as they secured their first league victory of the season at Bloomfield Road.

Since this particular fixture, Blackpool have secured wins in their clashes with Middlesbrough, Barnsley and Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

Considering that his side are currently 12th in the second-tier standings, it will be intriguing to see whether Tangerines manager Neil Critchley decides to make any alterations to his squad in the upcoming transfer window.

Here, we take a look at TWO Blackpool transfer scenarios that could materialise in January…

Blackpool part ways with Joe Nuttall

When you consider that Joe Nuttall was not included in Blackpool’s 25-man squad for the current campaign, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the club decided to part ways with the striker in January.

Loaned out to Northampton Town last season, the forward only managed to make one appearance for the club in the third-tier as he suffered a serious knee injury.

Currently behind the likes of Gary Madine, Shayne Lavery and Jerry Yates in the pecking order at Blackpool, Nuttall may need to move on to pastures new in order to prevent his career from stalling.

This exit could benefit both parties as the Tangerines could use the money generated from his departure to reinvest in their squad whilst Nuttall may be given the opportunity to play regular first-team football for a club in a lower division.

The Tangerines sign Owen Dale on a permanent deal

Blackpool decided to sign Owen Dale on an initial loan deal from Crewe Alexandra in the summer transfer window after it was revealed in a medical that the winger was suffering with a foot injury.

Having yet to fully recover from this issue, Dale is still waiting to make his debut for his new club.

A stand-out performer for Crewe during the previous campaign, the 22-year-old managed to provide 15 direct goal contributions in 48 appearances in all competitions.

Providing that Dale is able to showcase his talent for Blackpool in the coming months, the club may opt to trigger the option to sign him on a permanent basis in January.

However, a failure to deliver the goods in the Championship may result in the winger returning to Crewe when his loan deal expires.