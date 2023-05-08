With the League One regular season having now ended, the next few weeks will no doubt be a time of reflection for Portsmouth.

The club finished the campaign in 8th place, missing out on the play-off positions by seven points in the end.

No doubt, this summer, work will be put in to try and bridge that gap, with the club surely aiming to be in the mix for the top six once again next season.

The gap could have been even smaller, too, had Pompey won their final match of the season against Wycombe on Saturday.

Unfortunately, though, John Mousinho's side could only manage a 2-2 draw versus the Chairboys.

Owen Dale's passionate Portsmouth message

Naturally, it was a disappointing result, but that did not stop Owen Dale from taking to social media to share a passionate message with the club's supporters.

The 24-year-old has spent the season on loan at Fratton Park from Blackpool, and has gone on to make 50 appearances for the club in all competitions.

In those matches, he has made eight direct goal contributions, with two goals and six assists.

On Instagram after the Wycombe match, Dale wrote: "Just want to say a massive thank you to everyone at Pompey, the players, coaches, all the staff and of course the fans for the unbelievable support this season."

"It’s been an honour to represent the club and wear the famous blue shirt even if we didn’t quite achieve what we set out to do I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.

"As always PUP💙."

What happens next for Owen Dale?

Given that there was no announcement of any buy clause in the loan deal when it was done last summer, Owen Dale is now set to return to Blackpool.

Of course, there is always the chance Pompey could get him back in on loan again next season, but, given that Blackpool will also be playing in League One next term, a deal may be harder to do this summer compared to last.

Dale still has one year left on his contract at Bloomfield Road, too, meaning he is not available on a free transfer until the summer of 2024.

With that said, and considering the message above, it seems unlikely that Dale will return to Fratton Park at least until 2024 when he becomes available on a free transfer.