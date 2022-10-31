Owen Dale issues message to Portsmouth supporters after Shrewsbury Town draw

Portsmouth and their fans are desperate to finally get out of League One this season and it seemed as though a big promotion push would be on the cards for them this campaign.

However, the side have slipped gradually down the table after some draws and defeats and it means they are now fifth. In spite of this fact, Owen Dale has revealed to The News that he thinks his team are still on course and capable of a promotion and has urged supporters to stick with the team this campaign.

Dale himself has played in 13 fixtures in League One so far this season for Pompey and has managed to bag one goal and four assists from the wing. It’s made him one of their best contributors and has meant that his loan from Blackpool is already viewed as one of the best deals of the summer at the club.

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Portsmouth FC players play for now?

1 of 24 1. Ben Close Scunthorpe Doncaster Bradford City Rochdale

However, the player and his teammates have been unable to bag wins in recent weeks, mainly having to settle for draws or losses. With the side now just three points away from slipping out of the top six entirely, there is a worry from some Portsmouth fans who have seen it all before, that the club may fall out of promotion contention.

However, the on-loan player has told supporters to still get behind the team as he feels they are capable of producing the goods and doing the job still for them this season.

Speaking after the Shrewsbury game, he said: “You look at the league position, I still don’t think we’re in a bad position. We’ve got two games in hand and if we win those games then I think we look a lot stronger. We need the Pompey fans to stick with the team, they’re passionate and I’m just as passionate and I love that.

“I think there’s time to worry when our performances aren’t there. We’re working at it everyday and I believe this group has enough in it to come good at the end of the season.”

The Verdict

Owen Dale has impressed so far at Portsmouth this season and so has the rest of the team too but the last few weeks just haven’t been at those same standards.

Having started the campaign so brightly and looked perhaps on course for an automatic promotion spot even, there is bound to be a reaction when the results begin to drop off and the team begins to fall down the table. Right now though, Pompey are still well in contention and have a play-off spot.

Danny Cowley and his team will want to be aiming for even higher than that, with the former Huddersfield boss well aware of the demands from the supporters and with the man himself always aiming to be successful. The club have shown they can cut it with the big boys and a few more good results could see them get back up there.

There is still plenty of time in the season as Dale says and some draws turning into wins would really help the club out in the next part of the League One season.