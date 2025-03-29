Despite still being within touching distance of the top six, the various changes around Blackburn Rovers so late on in the season may result in an eighth consecutive season in the second tier in 2025/26.

And, given the question marks surrounding the Venky's investment in the club, a transfer window for Blackburn can be a period filled with dread, rather than excitement, as top players seem set to depart with investment coming from abroad.

For the first time in a few seasons, Blackburn don't seem to own one of the best players in the league, and Premier League clubs won't likely be knocking on the doors at Ewood Park to tempt their best players away. Perhaps, this season, Valerien Ismael may be given time and a bit of money to bring in players who fit his project.

Blackburn are still one of the more attractive sides in the second tier though and, even if they haven't been in the Premier League since 2012, there are still plenty of young prospects who Rovers can attract on free transfers. Here are a few, as well as some possible departures, which would make the upcoming summer transfer window a success.

In: Owen Beck

There is potential that Owen Beck will not have his contract renewed at Liverpool this coming off-season, with the 22-year-old still way behind the likes of Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas in the left-back pecking order at Anfield.

However, Beck has shown in glimpses this season that he is one of the better attacking full-backs in the second tier and, when fit, has been one of the first names on the team sheet at Ewood Park.

A hamstring injury has kept him out since the beginning of February, and he is actually yet to play a game under Valerien Ismael, but if he were to continue to impress under the new Blackburn boss, then he'd be someone Rovers may want to keep on a permanent deal past the end of this season.

Out: John Buckley

At 25 years old, John Buckley will be looking to play as much football as he possibly can as he enters the conventional prime years of his career. Unfortunately, he isn't getting that right now at Blackburn.

Coming through the youth system at Ewood Park, Buckley worked his way up the midfield pecking order and even made 42 Championship appearances in the 2021/22 season. However, since then, he's begun to slide back down and even found himself out on loan at Sheffield Wednesday for part of the 2023/24 season.

This season, he's failed to get off the bench in 16 separate Championship games, and a seven-game run in the starting eleven in January is the only starting minutes he's received in the league this campaign.

Buckley is yet to play a part in Valerien Ismael's Blackburn side and, with his contract up at the end of the 2026/27 season, may serve as a way to get some money in which can be invested elsewhere.

In: Bobby Wales

With Blackburn reportedly paying £20,000 per week in wages for Emmanuel Dennis, it's clear that there's enough in the bank to pay a free agent a decent paycheck to come to Ewood Park. However, in Kilmarnock's Bobby Wales, Blackburn would be getting a young talent for a cut of that price.

Wales is someone who is already reportedly on the radar of Blackburn, according to Football Insider, who may have to contend with fellow Championship side West Brom for his signature.

Bobby Wales' SPL stats 2024/25, per Transfermarkt Games 21 (11 starts) Goals 3 Assists 3

With the 19-year-old already contributing goals and assists in the Scottish Premiership, plus his contract running out in the summer, it will surprise no one if he chooses to make the move to English football.

Out of both West Brom and Blackburn, Rovers will most definitely be in a better position to offer more senior football to Wales next season, and that could be a deciding factor in his next destination.

Out: Harry Leonard (on loan)

This summer, Harry Leonard could benefit massively from a period away from Ewood Park to get some regular first-team football.

Injuries have hampered Leonard's time so far since making the step up from academy level, where he was lethal in front of goal. Even this season, the 21-year-old has three goals in three PL2 games, but his lack of game time in the Championship for Blackburn is arguably stopping him from reaching the next level.

Leonard has yet to make a move away from Ewood Park since joining their youth teams, so it would be interesting to see the impact he could make at either a League One or League Two club, with the view to coming back and having a similar impact at his parent club in a season or two.