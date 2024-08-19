Alfie Doughty has been one of the standout stars at Luton Town since his arrival at the club in the summer of 2022, but with less than two weeks left in the transfer window, Rob Edwards may need to end up finding a replacement.

The 24-year-old was excellent in the Premier League last season, assisting eight times while also scoring twice in 37 games - form that has placed a £15 million price-tag on his head, according to a report from Alan Nixon via Patreon.

Able to play at full-back, wing-back and as a winger, Doughty's versatility and crossing ability has seen him stand out compared to others in his position in the last two campaigns, and with the Hatters back in the Championship now, a bid that reaches Luton's estimation may be too much to decline.

However, that will mean that the Hatters have to find someone to take the place of the wing-back - a feat that will only get harder as deadline day nears.

FLW has taken a look at three players that could fill the void left by Doughty if he departs Kenilworth Road this month.

Lucas Piton

Luton will try their hardest to find a like-for-like replacement for their young star if he does make way, and Lucas Piton could provide that.

The Brazilian market has been a real game-changer in recent years, particularly in the Premier League, and the Hatters should try their luck with the Vasco da Gama full-back, who is midway through his 2024 season in South America.

Piton made 106 appearances for Brazil giants Corinthians, before making the move to Vasco last year, with his impressive start to life at his new club earning him his first call-up to the Italian national team in 2023.

Similar to Doughty, the 23-year-old loves to run, and has an incredible crossing ability, completing 37 in just 17 matches this season.

One for the future and now, Piton could make a huge difference for Luton, and provide them with the quality that will be missed following the potential loss of Doughty.

Lucas Piton's Vasco de Gama League Stats 2024 (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 17 (17) Goals (Assists) 1 (4) Chances Created 32 Dribble Success 71% Duels Won 80

Kai Wagner

A more experienced option, Wagner has spent the last five years in the USA with Philadelphia Union, making over 200 appearances for the club.

The German full-back does offer slightly more defensive protection than Doughty, but is also a player that loves to fly up the left flank, and has seven assists so far this season in the MLS.

The 27-year-old has been a key part of Union's recent success, helping his team to two Eastern Conference titles, and they won the regional play-offs in 2022 before falling short in the MLS Cup final.

Wagner does have two years left on his contract, however, and with an option for a third, so it may be tough for Luton to entice him away from a comfortable life in the USA. Nevertheless, the potential of Premier League football in the future could be too much to decline.

Owen Beck

With less than two weeks until the transfer window slams shut, there may not be time for Luton to find a permanent replacement until January if Doughty leaves. However, Beck is a potentially solid temporary solution.

The Welshman spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Dundee, being recalled by Liverpool due to an injury crisis, before going back to Scotland at the end of January for the next two months, but a groin injury saw his time at Dundee cut short once again.

Despite his severely disrupted season, Beck impressed at Dens Park in the Scottish Premiership, and was rewarded with a place in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year.

He was highly-rated by Jürgen Klopp, but with Arne Slot now the main man at Anfield, it is hard to tell whether Beck will be available for a permanent move.

Beck is also reportedly being tracked by Celtic, QPR and Leeds United, and Luton should swoop in quickly if Doughty leaves in the next fortnight, with Kenilworth Road perhaps being the perfect platform for his development.