Ovie Ejaria starts: The predicted Reading FC XI to face Bristol City on Wednesday night

Reading travel to Bristol City on Wednesday evening and will be hoping to earn some breathing space between themselves and the relegation zone.

There is a crucial game going on elsewhere on Wednesday with Peterborough United travelling to Cardiff City.

The Posh would climb out of the bottom three, at the Royals’ expense, if they were to beat the Bluebirds and Reading were to take nothing away from Ashton Gate.

Reading are winless in eight and have lost six on the bounce in all competitions.

They were taught a harsh lesson in their last league outing, a 4-0 defeat at Queens Park Rangers, where Veljko Paunovic’s men actually won the shot count 18-16.

Yakou Meite and Tom McIntyre were in action for the club’s U23 side in midweek and therefore could be in contention to feature.

Here, we are predicting just two changes from the side who suffered the heavy defeat in West London last time out…

Danny Drinkwater’s performance levels have regressed considerably in the last month or so, to avoid shoehorning Andy Rinomhota back into the side in an unfamiliar wide right position, Drinkwater drops to the bench to be replaced by Tom Dele-Bashiru.

Dele-Bashiru is not a specialist right midfielder either but is more attack-minded than the other candidates and has played there before this season to some degrees of success.

The second change is Ovie Ejaria coming in, it is enforced with George Puscas having started the last league games before completing a loan move to Serie B side Pisa.

Ejaria has the ability to revolutionise the way the Royals play and up against a leaky Robins backline, the 24-year-old could be a difference maker.