Highlights Sheffield Wednesday have made significant additions to their squad this summer, preparing for the upcoming campaign in the Championship.

Despite previous interest, Sheffield Wednesday seem to have moved on from pursuing Ovie Ejaria, who is now on trial with Oxford United.

Ejaria's potential impact with Oxford could pose a threat to Sheffield Wednesday, potentially affecting their performance in the league standings.

It has been a productive and encouraging summer transfer window for Sheffield Wednesday so far.

Having completed their great escape to avoid relegation from the Championship to League One at the end of last season, the Owls now look well set to kick on in the coming campaign.

Already in the market, they have added nine new players to the first-team squad available to manager Danny Rohl at Hillsborough.

Meanwhile, other important individuals such as Dominic Iorfa, Josh Windass and Di'Shon Bernard have all put pen to paper on new contracts to extend their stays with the club.

However, it seems that one player who will not be representing Sheffield Wednesday next season is Ovie Ejaria.

Sheffield Wednesday seemingly turned down Ejaria

Earlier this summer, it had been reported that Rohl's side were taking an interest in the potential signing of Ejaria.

The versatile midfielder is currently a free agent, following the mutual termination of his contract with Reading back in December last year.

It had been suggested that the former Liverpool man had been training with Sheffield Wednesday, while looking to earn a contract with the club.

However, subsequent updates appear to indicate that the Owls have moved on from their interest in Ejaria, after it emerged that he is now on trial with Oxford United.

Given the business they have done this summer, that could be a deal those around Hillsborough may feel they are able to do without.

Even so, there could be an argument that the fact Ejaria may now be able to earn himself a move to the Kassam Stadium, could still be a concern for those connected with Sheffield Wednesday.

Ovie Ejaria could hurt Sheffield Wednesday

If he was to secure a move to Oxford following his trial with the U's, there is a chance Ejaria could come up against the Owls this season.

Following their League One play-off final win over Bolton Wanderers at the end of last season, Des Buckingham's side are now preparing for life in the Championship this season.

That will obviously see them competing with Sheffield Wednesday, and like the Yorkshire club, they will no doubt be looking to be competitive this season.

Oxford are another Championship side who have enjoyed a productive window already, making nine first-team signings of their own.

As a result, they could be a challenge for Sheffield Wednesday when the two go head-to-head, and signing Ejaria may further concern around that for the Owls.

While he has been out of action for some time, there is no denying that when he is on form, the 26-year-old does possess an attacking spark that, when exploited, can pose a big problem for defences.

Ovie Ejaria senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Liverpool 8 0 0 Sunderland 11 1 0 Rangers 28 2 1 Reading 127 9 13 As of 23rd July 2024

Consequently, there is a chance that if he did earn a move to Oxford, he could then do some damage to Sheffield Wednesday when the two teams meet on the pitch this season.

Indeed, if this is the move that finally unlocks the potential many have felt Ejaria holds for some time, he could be crucial in helping the U's pick up points throughout the course of the season.

If that then led to Buckingham's side finishing above the Owls in the table, there could be questions around Hillsborough about the decision not to sign Ejaria for themselves.

That would certainly be the case if it was to prove costly at either end of the final standings, meaning this is a situation they may want to avoid.

So, with that in mind, it seems that while Sheffield Wednesday may have ended their interest in Ejaria, they may still want to keep a close eye on where he ends up before the season begins.