Ovie Ejaria in: With everyone fully fit, is this Reading FC’s strongest XI?

After managing to avoid relegation to League One earlier this year, Reading have produced a number of impressive performances during the opening stages of the campaign.

Victories over Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough, Millwall, Stoke City and Wigan Athletic have allowed the Royals to climb up to third in the Championship standings.

Set to make their return to action at the start of October, the Royals will be determined to seal all three points in their showdown with Huddersfield Town at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Having witnessed his side’s performance against the Latics, it will be interesting to see whether Reading manager Paul Ince opts to make any changes to his team in this upcoming clash.

Here, we have decided to take a look at what we believe is Reading’s strongest XI when all of their players are fully fit…

Although Joe Lumley has struggled with his consistency this season, he has still managed to claim three clean-sheets in the Championship and just edges out Dean Bouzanis in the goalkeeping position in this side.

Tom McIntyre and Tom Holmes are accompanied in the heart of defence by Naby Sarr who is currently sidelined due to a calf injury.

Particularly impressive on his debut for Reading, Sarr scored what turned out to be the winning goal against Millwall as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 8.13 in this fixture.

When he is fit enough to feature again, the defender will be determined to help Reading push on in the Championship.

Jeff Hendrick is partnered by Mamadou Loum in central midfield whilst Andy Yiadom and Ovie Ejaria feature in the wide positions.

Like Sarr, Ejaria is also currently unavailable for selection due to injury.

During his time with Reading, Ejaria has managed to provide 21 direct goal contributions in the Championship and has featured in a number of different positions.

Junior Hoilett and Tom Ince are included in more advanced roles behind forward Lucas Joao.

Joao has scored three goals in seven league appearances this season and will be aiming to add to this tally on a regular basis following the international break.

